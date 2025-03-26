The Bold & The Beautiful Star Landry Allbright and Wife Elizabeth Zwiebel Split After 6 Years of Marriage
Landry Allbright and Elizabeth Zwiebel are going their separate ways after six years of marriage, with new legal filings confirming their split. Here's everything you need to know.
Landry Allbright and Elizabeth Zwiebel are ending their marriage after six years. Zwiebel filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, March 24, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who got married in March 2019, separated in August 2024.
Legal documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Zwiebel officially filed for divorce from Allbright in the Superior Court of California. The couple tied the knot on March 2, 2019, but separated on August 7, 2024. In the filing, Zwiebel listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
The documents also show that the couple has not made a final decision on spousal support. Both parties checked the option to “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable.” There are no child custody or support details in the filing, as the couple does not have children.
Allbright is best known for playing Bridget Forrester on The Bold & the Beautiful from 1996 to 1997. Her character was the daughter of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric Forrester (John McCook). She appeared in 93 episodes of the long-running soap opera.
Beyond her soap opera role, Allbright had notable performances in several films and TV shows. She played Casey Poe in the 1997 action film Con Air and appeared in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and Miracle Valley (2021). Her television credits include guest appearances in 7th Heaven, S.W.A.T., Alexa & Katie, and Star Trek: Picard.
Elizabeth Zwiebel is a producer and art director who has worked on multiple film projects. According to IMDb, she contributed to the 2020 film Getaway and the 2019 short film Kill the Boyfriend. She also worked on projects with Albright in the past.
While neither Allbright nor Zwiebel has publicly commented on their separation, the legal filing suggests an amicable split. With spousal support left open for future discussions, the divorce proceedings are still in the early stages.
