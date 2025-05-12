The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5: Has Pedro Pascal Returned as Joel After Horrifying Death Scene? Here's What We Know

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 5.

At this point, it's only safe to say that no one can predict what can happen next in The Last of Us’ storyline and that is one of the things why the fans are so hooked on it. The latest episode (EP. 5) could be less of a surprise because the fans’ favorite, Pedro Pascal, has returned to the show

Advertisement

In the episode that aired on May 11, it appeared that the audience was delighted to find out that Pascal didn't fully say goodbye after his character, Joel, died in episode 2. Seeing Joel’s death on screen was very hard to watch, and holding back tears may have been a tough task for many.

Now, in episode 5, Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, wakes up in the flashback after she torments Nora, played by Tati Gabrielle, to get more details about Joel’s killing.

Ramsey’s character seems to wake up in her and Joel’s house. Joel opens the door, and with a wide smile, he says, “Hey, kiddo.”

We can surely understand the excitement some fans must have experienced after losing the hope of seeing Joel onscreen ever again. This shocking twist in the storyline only elevates the anticipation to find out what happens next.

Apart from the abovementioned actors, the show also features Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, Rutina Wesley, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Danny Ramirez, Jeffery Wright, Kaitlyn Dever, Spencer Lord, and many others.

Advertisement

As the weekly episode of season two releases, the show continues to be the talk of the internet, where many fans discuss the plot, acting, and other important things regarding the venture.

The audience can stream The Last of Us Season 2 on Max and JioHostar.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Hips Don’t Lie Almost Didn’t Make It to Shakira’s Iconic Album? Here’s What Singer Revealed