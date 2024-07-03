‘There Was…Yelling’: Alec Baldwin’s Rust Safety Adviser Warned Him Against Riding Horse, But Actor Refused

Safety adviser Paul Jordan will testify against Alec Baldwin’s “reckless” behavior!

The 30 Rock actor resumed filming of his movie Rust 18 months after the fatal incident where he accidentally shot the film’s cinematographer at a New Mexico ranch—the actor is undergoing trials under the charges of involuntary manslaughter. Now, one of his on-set safety advisors will testify against him in court!

Paul Jordan warned Alec Baldwin not to ride a horse

Although Jordon was not on set in New Mexico, he is set to testify against Baldwin at his upcoming trial based on previous incidents. Prosecutors are willing to use the eyewitness to establish the actor’s reckless patterns.

“There was a little bit of yelling at times, insisting he could do certain things that everyone else felt he couldn’t do,” the safety adviser said in his pre-trial interview. Due to the Beetlejuice actor’s bad hip, he would require help mounting the horse. But once he did, he wanted to ride fast over uneven terrain.

“We took the gallop out of it completely,” Jordan said. “He just kept insisting that he was capable of doing it, and we didn’t feel he was.” Later, the actor “very reluctantly” paid attention to the safety officer’s advice.

The refilming of Rust started but with all the safety measurements, including forbidding the use of any functional firearms on set and safety officers to oversee the completion of filming. However, Jordan revealed in his video that the set was not as “simple, very straightforward” as anticipated.

Baldwin’s defense attorney fired back at Jordon’s claims

The It’s Complicated actor’s attorney calls Jordon’s claims irrelevant to the ongoing case. “Nothing that took place in Montana more than a year after the accident occurred is relevant to any issue in this case,” he argued.

He also accused the safety officer of attacking Balwin’s character. “Baldwin is on trial for involuntary manslaughter, not his attitude,” the defense wrote in the filing. The video of the actor cursing and playing with the gun is used as evidence against him in the trial.

However, the defense claims that the prosecutors are using the videos in a “deceptive way,” which would confuse his performance in character with his on-screen conduct.

“Using isolated clips of an actor playing a cowboy on a movie set as evidence of the actor’s recklessness is like using footage of a boxing match as evidence that the boxer is violent,” he wrote in the case filing.

The following hearing of the case is scheduled for next Monday.