THIS Scene From Last Episode Of House Of The Dragon Gives Boost To Major Rhaenyra And Alicent Theory; Find Out

Is Rhaenicent a thing?

After the last episode’s unexpected intimate moment between Rhaenyra and her loyal servant, Mysaria, fans who shipped Alicent and Rhaenyra bring back an old theory about the frenemies. HBO allows creators to swerve from the book's plotlines, leaving no stone unturned to incorporate surprising elements—Rhaenyra and Mysaria’s connection is one of them!

Could Rhaenyra and Alicent’s relationship be more than frenemies?

It’s a no-brainer that despite being at opposite ends of the civil war, the former friends have a fondness for each other. This was proven when Rhaenyra met Alicent in disguise to make one last attempt at harboring peace instead of war.

After the Black Queen’s romantic encounter with Mysaria, the question arises whether she also harbored feelings for Alicent when they were young and vice versa, and is Rhaenyra queer?

When asked about the character’s sexuality, actress Emma D’Arcy told Variety “queer” is not in Rhaenyra’s lexicon.

“There are so few images or stories within that world that she has access to that allow one to identify in that way,” she said. However, D’Arcy pointed out one characteristic of her character, which also makes it fun for her to explore, is her erratically charged personality.

Advertisement

“What I do think is that she is really sexual. Maybe that’s one of the real joys of playing her, is that I think she’s a super-embodied character, who knows when her body is sort of saying something,” D’Arcy added.

Since both Rhaenyra and Alicent are layered characters, if the creators decide to explore their relationship, deviating from the books, it wouldn’t be surprising!

What can you expect from the penultimate episode of HOTD?

It’s bittersweet that the show is concluding its second season after two episodes! In the sixth episode, Rhaenyra sending those ships full of food to King’s Landing was a huge move from House Black to win the smallfolk’s favor.

The Black Queen and her council are on the hunt for dragon riders. However, with Addam, the Hull claiming Sea Smoke, and Sheepstealer hinted in the Vale, the dragon seed storyline seems to be approaching a high point. The next episode will feature the epic encounter between Addam and Rhaenyra and potentially Aegon’s return to his position as King.

Advertisement

House Of The Dragon Season 2 is currently streaming on Max or Jio Cinema.