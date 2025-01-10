Tom Hanks' USD 26 Million Pacific Palisades Home Survives Wildfire as Nearby Mansions Burn
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s $26 million home in Pacific Palisades narrowly escaped the devastating Los Angeles wildfire. Here's everything you need to know.
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, experienced a close call as their Pacific Palisades home narrowly avoided destruction in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire.
The $26 million property, which the couple purchased in 2010, was untouched by the flames. However, the cliffside mansion directly above their home was destroyed.
Chet Hanks, the couple’s son, took to Instagram to express his concern. “The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn. Pray for the Palisades,” he wrote. While Hanks and Wilson acquired their current home after Chet was an adult, the family has deep ties to the area.
Before their current home, Hanks and Wilson owned a Spanish-style villa in the Pacific Palisades. Built in 1929, the couple purchased it as newlyweds and later sold it in 2014 for $5 million, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
The actor also owns an 1,800-square-foot beach house in Malibu, purchased in 1991, though it’s unclear if that property was affected by the fires.
The Los Angeles wildfires, which started Tuesday, have caused huge damage. Several celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Leighton Meester with Adam Brody, have lost their homes.
