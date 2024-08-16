Top 10 Lily Collins Movies and TV Shows You Need to Add to Your Watchlist

Lily Collins, a British-American actress and model, was born on March 18, 1989, in Guildford, England. She grew up in Los Angeles and began her acting career as a child on the television series Growing Pains. Collins made her film debut in The Blind Side (2009), playing Sandra Bullock's daughter.

Her role in the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris propelled her to greater popularity. Collins has also appeared in films including To the Bone and the television series Les Misérables. Collins's acting abilities and on-screen charm have earned her praise from reviewers and audiences alike. Here are her top ten movies and TV shows that must be added to your watchlist:

1. The English Teacher

Julianne Moore portrays Linda Sinclair in the film The English Teacher, a high school teacher who makes contact with her former pupil Jason (Michael Angarano). After struggling as a playwright in New York, Jason returns home, where Linda helps him with a play he created. They develop a romance while they work together. However, when Jason develops feelings for the play's lead pupil, Halle (Lily Collins), things become more difficult.

2. Windfall

In Windfall, Jason Segel plays a burglar who breaks into the holiday home of a tech CEO. To his surprise, the CEO (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) show up. Despite the fact that the robber is seeking USD 500,000, the CEO insists on receiving the money the next day. The three of them negotiate the tight situation as the night progresses. Collins delivers a powerful performance that gives her character depth as the worried and irritated wife. Despite the film's flaws, her portrayal of an otherwise unremarkable character adds a layer of intrigue.

3. To the Bone

Ellen (Lily Collins), a 20-year-old anorexic, returns home after struggling to complete her treatment. Her stepmother, Susan, enrolls her in a group home run by Dr. William Beckham, an unusual doctor. Ellen, now known as Eli, agrees to participate in the program after being persuaded by her sister Kelly. Eli meets people with various eating disorders at the group home. Eli gradually realizes the severity of her condition and begins to understand the changes she must make to improve, despite the difficult journey ahead.

4. Mirror Mirror

In this film, Collins plays the young princess in Tarsem Singh's Snow White, whose evil stepmother seizes control of her kingdom and exiles her. The queen orders Snow White's execution, but the executioner releases her. Snow White takes refuge with seven bandit dwarves, who teach her how to fight. With their assistance, she acquires the skills required to confront the wicked queen. Finally, Snow White defeats the queen and reclaims her kingdom.

5. Emily in Paris

Emily Cooper, a young American, works for a marketing firm in Chicago. When Emily's boss, Madeline, declines a job in Paris due to her pregnancy, she offers it to her. Moving to Paris is difficult for Emily, particularly adjusting to the French way of life.

However, her attractive neighbor Gabriel and friends Ashley and Camille make things better. Emily's upbeat attitude at work irritates her new boss, Sylvie, as well as her coworkers, Julien and Luc. Despite this, Emily quickly becomes a valuable member of the team.

6. Stuck in Love

In this family dramedy, Greg Kinnear plays successful novelist Bill, who is juggling his ex-wife's new relationship. Bill's kids, Samantha (Lily Collins) and Rusty, want to be writers. Not the book she co-wrote with Bill, but Samantha's own book is moving closer to publication. Upon the divorce, she severed her relationship with her mother. Samantha has lost faith in love as a result of her bad experiences. Rusty is still pursuing his writing objectives in the interim.

7. Okja

In this film, Mija (An Seo Hyun) and her giant super pig, Okja, have been living happily in South Korea for the past decade. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when the Mirando Corporation, led by CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) and zoologist Johnny Wilcox (Jake Gyllenhaal), decides to relocate Okja to New York City. Lucy invites Mija to visit Okja, but then exploits the pig for profit. Mija, with the help of ALF members Jay (Paul Dano) and Red (Lily Collins), attempts to rescue Okja and return her to their South Korean home.

8. The Blind Side

Michael Oher, a homeless teenager with a troubled past, is taken in by the Tuohy family, which consists of Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock), Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw), their daughter Collins, and son Sean "S.J." Jr. Michael didn't have the right education or skills because his mother was a drug addict and he didn't have a father.

Michael is supported in all facets of his life by Leigh and Sean, who take on the role of his legal guardians. Michael has a strong passion for football, and his physical attributes make him a strong contender for the offensive tackle position. With Tuohys as his mentor, Michael's football career appears to have a very bright future.

9. Love, Rosie

Collins plays Rosie, a young lady whose long-standing relationship with Alex (Sam Claflin) turns complex after they kiss on her eighteenth birthday in this sad dramedy. Alex is forced to go alone after Rosie unexpectedly falls pregnant, ruining their plans to transfer to the United States for education together. While Rosie struggles to adjust to life as a young mother, Alex succeeds and makes new friends in the United States. Rosie comes to the realization over time that she and Alex have the potential to be more than just friends, but their timing is never ideal.

10. The Last Tycoon

Collins, who has made multiple television guest appearances, makes her first regular appearance in this Prime Video miniseries. The Last Tycoon is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's final, unfinished work.

The series is set in 1930s Hollywood and follows Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer), a young, ambitious producer who works for studio boss Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer). Monroe struggles to maintain a work-life balance. Things grow more complex when he becomes connected with Pat's daughter, Cecile (Collins).

