What Is Beyonce's Connection With J Cole's Song She Knows? Viral Conspiracy Theory Explored Amid Diddy's Arrest

With the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs, people are not hesitating to bring up new conspiracy theories almost every day. The latest of these theories even involves Beyoncé, as rumors claim that she was somehow connected to the deaths of Lisa Lopes, Aaliyah, and Michael Jackson.

These rumors seem to stem from J. Cole's track called She Knows. This conspiracy theory, which is gaining traction on TikTok, suggests that the No Role Modelz artist gave a subtle nod to Beyoncé's last name, "Knowles," in his song She Knows.

Fans have drawn their theories from the lyrics:

"Only bad thing 'bout a star is they burn up / Rest in peace to Aaliyah / Rest in peace to Left Eye / Michael Jackson, I'll see ya / Just as soon as I die."

The theory has gained attention since Sean Diddy Combs' arrest, suggesting that Beyoncé may have known something about an orchestrated plot by the It's All About the Benjamins rapper regarding the deaths of the aforementioned artists.

However, Beyoncé is not the only one being implicated. The conspiracy also points fingers at Jay-Z, alongside P. Diddy, as possible players in the deaths of Michael Jackson, Lisa Lopes, and Aaliyah.

The theory only becomes stranger the deeper you delve into it. Another aspect of the theory focuses on a striking coincidence between the deaths of these widely loved and globally acclaimed artists.

People on the internet have pointed out that all three of the celebrities mentioned died on the 25th of the month.

For those unaware, Aaliyah passed away in a plane crash on August 25, 2001. Similarly, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes died in a car accident on April 25, 2002. Meanwhile, the legendary Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009. The They Don't Care About Us singer reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest following a fatal combination of multiple drugs.

While the TikTok theory suggests that Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé were somehow involved in the deaths of these artists, another, more recent theory claims that the Single Ladies singer was granted godlike powers. According to this theory, this is why celebrities often thank Beyoncé during awards shows.

The theory also suggests that Beyoncé attained this elevated status following the passing of Aaliyah, the "Queen of Urban Pop."

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, in a New York City hotel lobby.

According to reports, prosecutors involved in the case have accused the Bump, Bump, Bump artist and now-disgraced rapper of coercing women into participating in sexual acts with male commercial sex workers.

Disclaimer: Pinkvilla does not support or endorse these conspiracy theories. We are merely reporting on the discussions and speculations circulating online.

