Which Tracks Are Featured In Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1? Complete Soundtrack List Explored

All of the seasons in Emily In Paris have featured a few French renditions of original songs, a few English songs, and a few original OSTs that Mindy played by Ashley Park performed in the episodes. As Mindy is a singer and works in the band, music is one of the main essences of this show. It is easier to depict a situation with music than dialogue.

Now, in Emily In Paris season 4, Mindy and her teammates are preparing for the Eurovision Song Contest, and as they have some time to practice, the series features quite a lot of songs. Here’s a list of the complete soundtrack that featured in the show season 4 part 1, along with their French and English artists, as reported in Deadline.

Episode 1: Break Point

“Swan Lake, Op. 20, Spanish Dance” by Tchaichovsky

“Chat Dans La Nuit” by DOPAMOON (feat. Romain Muller)

“Love Is in the Air” by John Paul Young

“Encore” by DOPAMOON x Napkey

“Paris Yeye Girl” by Bea Parks and Jack Lake

“Visions” by Tample

“Bollide” by Warner Chappell Music Group

“Off” by Les Filles and Christopher

“Café Bombon” by Sergey Kolosov, Ross Gidney

“3 Bikinis” by David C [French Dance Version]

“Memories” by French 79

“Fais Comme Si” by Yan Wagner

“Billet Pour Paris” by Le Couleur

“Take Your Time” by Bordo

“Buddy” by Grand Voyage

“Te Fair Danser (Make Your Move French Version)” by Camp Claude

“Le monde a changé” by Toukan Toukän

Episode 2: Love on the Run

“Grave” by Juniors

“À la nage” by UTO

“Rendez-Vous” by Fantasyclub & Sofia Bolt

“Let Her Go” by Isaac Delusion & LucasV

“Side of You” by Zimmer (feat. Laumé)

“Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles” by Clio (Emily in Paris orignal)

Episode 3: Masquerade

“Get Up and Run” by PO1

“Jamais Je Ne Viens” by Ottis Cœur

“Franchement” by Bonnie Banane

“Butterfly” by Leonie Pernet

“Heart of Glass (French) by Do Not Do (Emily in Paris original)

“Chat dans la nuit” by DOPAMOON & Roman Muller

“Tattoo” by Les Filles et Christopher

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by AO Gerber and Isla June

“Good Love” by Zola Blood

“Hot Summer (feat. Venessa Jackson)” by Bellaire

“Dancing In the Moonlight” (French) by Keren Ann and The Moon Recording Co. (Emily in Paris original)

Episode 4: The Grey Area

“pourquoi pourquoi” by Corine

“3 Vogue” by Slowaves

“Burning Drums of Fire” by C.J. & Co

“Désabillée” by Louis Aguilar + Weekend Affair

“J’ai Oublié” by Pi Ja Ma

“Running After Time” by Tonique & Man

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (by Elton John and Kiki Dee) Performed by Ashley Park

“Feel That Show” by The George Kaplan Conspiracy

“Sambossa” (ft. Venessa Jacskon) by Bellaire

“Bossa Supanova” by Napkey

Episode 5: Trompe l’oueil

“Gabrielle Eyes” by Sahsa Ventura

“Belladelic” by Les Bellas

“Ne Joue Pas Avec Mon Cœur” by Les Terribles

“La Verité Nue” by Juniore

“Keep It Rough” by Deep End & WEDONT

“Désolée” by Fanny

Tellement Tellement” by Petite

“Kananga” by Azur

“La Fin” by Wreck Theory

“Aube” feat. Sauvane by Les Gordon

“Deux êtres á part” by Toukan Toukän (Elephanz Remix)

In the last season of Emily In Paris, Emily aka Lily Collins finds out Camille is cheating on Gabriel with another woman but decides to keep shut as they declare getting married. However, at the altar, Camille breaks off the marriage despite being pregnant with Gabriel’s child, stating that he still has feelings for Emily and vice versa. Hearing this, Emily’s own relationship with Alfie faces a rough spot. Now, how will Emily deal with her personal fractured friendships and relationships and balance her work life for Sylvie? Season 4 part 1 is all about their drama and chaos but with lots of fashion and music.

Emily In Paris season 4 part 1 is already streaming on Netflix.

