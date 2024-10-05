'I Find It Disgusting': Kourtney Kardashian Faces Online Backlash As She Shares Glimpse Of Raunchy Halloween Decorations

Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for her latest Halloween display, as fans on social media criticized her for what they deemed "disgusting" and inappropriate decor. The Kardashians star shared images of her spooky decorations on Instagram, but one particular snapshot featuring two inflatable skeletons in a suggestive pose caught everyone's attention, leading to a flood of backlash in the comments.

On October 4, 2024, Kardashian posted a series of Halloween-themed images with the caption, "Hello October." While some fans admired the setup, many were outraged by one specific photo of skeletons straddling each other. The post quickly attracted criticism from followers, who voiced their concerns about the display being seen by Kardashian’s four children, Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Rocky.

Some users expressed their disgust, with one writing, "As a mother of four kids, I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables." Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, "The skeletons seriously? Any respect for your kids?" The disapproval didn’t stop there, as a third follower questioned Kardashian’s parenting choices: "Do you even care about your minor children seeing your disgusting skeleton display?"

Some fans went further, criticizing how Kardashian’s behavior had changed since marrying Travis Barker. "She’s such a weird do [sic] ever since she got with Barker. More conservative when she was with Scott!" one follower remarked. Another added, "This is just gross. Your kids deserve better than this."

Aside from the skeleton drama, the post included several heartwarming photos of Kardashian with her youngest son, Rocky, who was born last year. In one image, she’s seen pushing him in a stroller, and in another, she poses with him in front of the Franklin Theatre, his face covered with a red heart emoji.

As Kourtney Kardashian gears up for the Halloween season, the backlash surrounding her decor raises questions about the fine line between fun and inappropriate, especially as a parent. However, despite the criticism, she continues to share glimpses of her family life, balancing between the spooky festivities and her role as a mom to her four kids.

