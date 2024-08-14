Who Are Riley Keough's Parents? All We Know About the Under the Bridge Star's Mom and Dad

Riley Keough, the talented actress known for her roles in "Daisy Jones & The Six" and now in "Under the Bridge," comes from a family steeped in entertainment history. But who are her parents, and how did their unique relationship shape her life? Let's take a closer look at the lives of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, and how their influence played a pivotal role in Riley’s upbringing and career.

Who Are Riley Keough's Parents?

Riley's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. Born into one of the most famous families in the world, Lisa Marie followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a singer and songwriter. Riley’s father, Danny Keough, is also a musician, though less well-known. The couple's relationship and the environment they created for Riley significantly influenced her life and career.

Lisa Marie and Danny: A Love Story That Endured

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough met in 1985 through a drug rehabilitation program run by the Church of Scientology in West Hollywood, where Lisa Marie was a participant. Despite their young ages—Lisa Marie was just 20 and Danny 24—the couple quickly fell in love. They married on October 3, 1988, in a private ceremony attended by just nine people, including Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla.

Shortly after their wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Riley was born on May 29, 1989, followed by her brother, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, on October 21, 1992. Despite their deep connection, Lisa Marie and Danny's marriage was short-lived; they divorced in 1994, just two years after Benjamin's birth.

However, their bond remained strong. Even after their divorce, Lisa Marie and Danny maintained a close friendship, co-parenting their children with mutual respect and affection. Lisa Marie often referred to Danny as her best friend, and they continued to support each other throughout their lives. In fact, Danny even played bass in Lisa Marie's band for a time.

A Childhood of Contrasts: Riley's Life with Her Parents

Growing up, Riley experienced two very different worlds. With her mother, she lived a life of privilege, surrounded by wealth and fame. Lisa Marie, who had inherited her father’s fortune, ensured that her children had every comfort. Riley attended glamorous events with her mother, making her red carpet debut at the age of 13 at the premiere of "Lilo & Stitch" in 2002.

However, Riley's time with her father was starkly different. Danny, who didn’t share in the Presley wealth, lived a more modest life. He resided in small apartments, cabins, and even trailer parks at times, giving Riley a grounding perspective. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Riley reflected on the contrasts between her parents' lives: "I grew up very privileged with my mother, but my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful."

This duality shaped Riley's worldview, helping her appreciate both the luxuries and the simpler pleasures in life. She has often spoken about how these experiences influenced her, particularly her father's more humble lifestyle, which she described as "colorful and eccentric."

Following in Her Family's Footsteps

Despite the challenges of growing up in the shadow of such a famous family, Riley decided to pursue a career in the arts, like her mother and grandfather before her. However, she chose to focus on acting rather than music. Although she considered following in her mother’s musical footsteps, she ultimately found her passion in film.

Riley began modeling as a teenager and quickly transitioned to acting, making her debut in the 2010 film "The Runaways." Her talent was undeniable, and she quickly gained recognition in Hollywood. Riley credits her family for helping her get started in the industry, acknowledging the advantages that came with her last name. "It’s been a huge help," she admitted, though she also noted that her mother warned her she would need to work hard to be taken seriously.

A Strong Bond with Her Late Mother

Riley shared a particularly close relationship with her mother, whom she has described as one of her biggest inspirations. Lisa Marie was fiercely protective of her children, ensuring they had a grounded upbringing despite their family’s fame. She encouraged Riley to pursue her passions and to carve out her own identity, free from the pressures of being a Presley.

In 2020, tragedy struck the family when Riley’s brother, Benjamin, died by suicide at the age of 27. The loss was devastating for Lisa Marie, and Riley moved in with her mother for several months afterward to support her during the grieving process. The bond between mother and daughter grew even stronger during this difficult time.

Honoring Her Late Mother's Legacy

Lisa Marie’s sudden death in January 2023 from cardiac arrest was another heartbreaking moment for Riley. In the wake of her mother’s passing, Riley found herself at the center of a legal dispute over Lisa Marie’s estate, but ultimately, she was named the sole trustee. This responsibility, while daunting, allowed Riley to honor her mother’s legacy in a meaningful way.

One of the most significant ways Riley is preserving her mother’s memory is by overseeing the posthumous publication of Lisa Marie’s autobiography, set for release in October 2024. Riley has also taken on the task of narrating the audiobook, ensuring that her mother’s voice and story will continue to resonate with fans around the world.

A Legacy of Love

Riley Keough’s life has been anything but ordinary. Raised by parents who loved her deeply but led very different lives, she has navigated the complexities of fame, loss, and identity with grace. Today, as she continues to build her own legacy in Hollywood, Riley remains deeply connected to the memory of her mother and brother. For Riley, their love and influence are the guiding forces in her life.

As she once said, “I hope I can love my daughter the way [my mother] loved me, the way she loved my brother and my sisters.” In every role she takes on, both on-screen and off, Riley Keough carries forward the lessons of resilience, creativity, and love that her parents instilled in her.

