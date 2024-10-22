Who Was Michael Newman? All About Baywatch Star As He Passes Away At 68 Nearly Two Decades After Parkinson's Diagnosis

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Michael Newman, popularly known for his role as a lifeguard in Baywatch, passed away at the age of 68 after battling Parkinson’s disease for two decades. According to People Magazine, the late actor’s close friend, Matt Felker, who also directed the recently released Hulu docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, revealed that Newman died due to heart complications.

Newman, through his years growing up, took up the risky yet adventurous roles. The late actor was born in Los Angeles and worked as a lifeguard, both onscreen and offscreen. The actor appeared on Baywatch for 150 episodes as himself, alongside Jason Momoa, Pamela Anderson, and Yasmine Bleeth, among others.

Apart from taking up the role of lifeguard, Newman also worked as a firefighter at a fire station while shooting for the iconic show. The actor, however, retired after 25 years.

The Welcome to Hollywood star was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2006 and had been working towards raising money for his foundation along with Michael J. Fox. In the recent interview with the magazine, the actor claimed, "The telling of my personal story brings awareness to the importance of finding a Parkinson’s cure."

He continued to reveal, "This terminal disease has allowed me a lot of thinking time, which I maybe didn’t want, but it’s brought me wisdom." "I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I’m taking life seriously. It’s not a run-through,” the late actor concluded.

Newman discussed the consequences of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 50 on the Felker-directed series. The actor revealed that he took 10 medications a day and would often wake up feeling “jittery.” Meanwhile, expressing his gratitude towards the docuseries director, Newman said, "Matt Felker, in the making of this documentary, has given me and other Baywatch cast members a chance to tell our stories as they truly reflect our real lives.”

Michael Newman is survived by his wife, two children, and a grandchild. Before getting diagnosed with the life-threatening disease, the late actor had planned on retiring in Hawaii with his wife, Sarah. The duo had also built their dream house, close to where the filming of Baywatch: Hawaii took place.

As the news of an actor's passing away took over the internet, tributes poured in from the celebrities of the Hollywood industry.

