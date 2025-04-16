Why Did Music Victoria Awards Get Canceled This Year? Find Out

Fans won't get to witness Australia’s Music Victoria Awards, as it has been canceled this year. The news about the same was shared on the organization’s social media page, which quickly garnered attention.

This action was taken after the reported voter fraud that was discovered in 2024. It was revealed that "unknown assailant/s” had targeted last year's ceremony and placed multiple votes, which caused false results in five of its six public categories, per ABC News Australia.

The statement shared by the organization read, “With deep consideration and understanding, Music Victoria has made the decision to suspend the Music Victoria Awards for 2025.”

They shared that this decision has come after “careful reflection, consultation, valuable feedback and learnings over the last 18 months.”

It was further mentioned that they believe this is the correct period and chance for them to reassess and reimagine the Music Victoria Awards and ensure they reflect and align with Victoria's diverse community of music while working in a “financially sustainable” way.

The organization also wrote about their deep commitment to their “mission” to give a platform for artists and industry and look ahead to “engaging with stakeholders,” collaborating together to “uncover new ways” of supporting and celebrating Victorian music in a meaningful way.

CEO Fiona Duncan shared that this is a “short-term action” that gives them the chance "to set up the Music Victoria Awards for a robust and sustainable long-term future."

It was further added that they need to take a “step back to allow leaps forward.” She mentioned that they looked forward to partnering closely with their community to “shape” the next phase to celebrate the “depths of talent” they have in Victoria.

The CEO continued, “We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we evolve through these changes.

