Will There Be A Sister Wives Season 19? Meri Brown Gives Some Confirmation On The Same

Fans of the hit TLC show Sister Wives have been eagerly waiting to find out if the series will return for another season. The show, which follows the lives of Kody Brown and his four wives, has seen significant changes recently. With three of Kody’s wives leaving him, viewers were left wondering about the future of the show.

Many speculated that the show might end, but amidst the uncertainty, Meri Brown has some updates. He has confirmed that there will indeed be a season 19 of Sister Wives. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s next for the Brown family.

A new chapter for the Brown family

Sister Wives has always centered around the lives of Kody Brown and his wives. By the end of season 18, Kody has left with only one wife, Robyn Brown, as Meri, Janelle, and Christine left him. After this, the show’s future was unpredictable. Meri Brown, on the Miss Understood podcast, shared exciting news about the show.

When asked about the future of Sister Wives, Meri stated, “I’m around. I’m not going anywhere.” This confirmation from Meri assures fans that the show will go on. Yes, despite the major changes in the Brown family dynamics.

Who will be there in Season 19?

While Meri confirmed her own return, the complete cast for season 19 is still uncertain. However, it’s expected that Kody and Robyn Brown will definitely be part of the new season. Fans are hopeful to see more of Janelle and Christine Brown, who have left Kody but continue to thrive independently.

But one thing is for sure we will see the monogamous lifestyle of Kody and Robyn. Sister Wives' can also show Janelle and Christine's lives after leaving Kody. Moreover, the tragic death of Garrison Brown, one of Kody and Janelle’s sons will add a layer of emotion in season 19. Christine’s new life with her fiancé, David Wooley, and her daughter Gwendlywn’s relationship will likely be featured as well. She is currently dating Beatria Queiroz.

Will Kody Brown find a new wife?

Meri shared insights about Kody’s plans during the podcast. When asked if Kody might consider finding a new wife, she said, “Oh, I highly doubt they will. I would be shocked. He’s not going to—no.” This suggests that now Kody is in no mood to expand his family again. He just wants to focus and his relationship with Robyn.

Season 18 ended with many emotional revelations. Kody ended up confessing that he never had romantic feelings for Meri, Janelle, and Christine. This shocked many people. On this, Robyn expressed her devastation over Kody’s feelings. She claimed that she felt betrayed and unprepared for his confession.

When will the new season released?

While the exact premiere date for season 19 hasn’t been confirmed, it is expected to air in mid to late 2024. Past seasons mostly premiere in late summer or early fall so the new season can be out during that time only.

The show began as an explanation of polygamy and the challenges and joys that come with it. Over the years, viewers have watched the family face numerous ups and downs. The upcoming season promises to be just as engaging as previous ones.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for another exciting season of Sister Wives.

