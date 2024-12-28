Year-Ender: Rising Stars to Look Out for in 2025; Kit Connor, Josh Rivera, Glen Powell and More

The stage is set for 2025, a year where both young and seasoned acting talents on the rise are expected to take center stage in Hollywood. These screen stalwarts have already left an impression on audiences with their standout performances and audacious career moves; however, they somehow are still only getting started.

As the performers mentioned below gear up to prove themselves further with promising projects, here’s a detailed look at what their admirers can anticipate from them in the year that is almost upon us.

Young Stars Ready to Dominate Hollywood in 2025

Kit Connor:

The actor recently transcended from being a high school romance icon to a stage actor, thanks to his still-ongoing stint as Romeo on Broadway. In a THR interview, the young British star said he took up the gig because it “felt ballsy” to him and that he plans on holding on to the approach when choosing his upcoming projects as well.

While Connor, 20, isn’t sure if his most well-known work, Heartstopper, will return for a fourth season, he is all set for his most adult role yet — Alex Garland’s A24 thriller Warfare, promotions for which he’ll begin soon.

The movie is set for an April 2025 release.

Kaia Gerber:

While Gerber stepped into showbiz as a model, following in her mother Cindy Crawford’s footsteps, the 23-year-old has spent the past couple of years adding acting credits to her name, mostly working in the comedy genre. She has appeared over the years in projects including Bottoms, Palm Royale, Saturday Night, and more, and will next be seen alongside Anne Hathaway in A24’s Mother Maryland and Keanu Reeves in Apple TV’s Outcome.

Gerber, a popular book club founder, according to THR, is also keeping an eye out for any enchanting book adaptation offers in the future.

Josh Rivera:

After tasting fame via Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story in 2021, Rivera was out of work for so long that he ran out of money and had to start bartending. Well, if history is any witness, actors with such struggle stories have more often than not made a comeback as solid as carbon crystal.

We’re looking out for Rivera’s performance in Ryan Murphy’s American Sports Story next year. The actor will be starring as former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez in the new season of the FX offering.

Dominic Sessa:

While Sessa feared for his career after being pulled out of his boarding school drama department to star in last year’s The Holdovers, the actor has had no problem sustaining himself in the tough terrains of the entertainment business since then. Good for him!

His upcoming projects include a planned A24 biopic Oh. What. Fun. and a third installment of the franchise Now You See Me.

Sessa told the aforementioned outlet that he is trying to pick projects he thinks he would enjoy watching.

Sophie Wilde:

After a blockbuster debut with the 2022 horror film Talk to Me, Wilde starred alongside Nicole Kidman in Halina Reijn’s Babygirl, this year. The actress, at the moment, is shooting with another icon, Tom Cruise, for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s very secretive project in London.

At 26, Wilde’s only problem with a booked career is that she has to answer an overwhelming number of emails every day.

Seasoned Stars Set to Shine in Hollywood in 2025

Glen Powell:

An anonymous critic dubbed Powell more influential than Ryan Gosling earlier this year, explaining how he has command over both female and male audiences, as opposed to the Canadian actor’s influence only on the former faction. Though Powell very publicly and politely denied the assertion, he continues to be on the rise in Hollywood following his December 2023 rom-com Anyone But You. In 2024, he wowed the masses with Twisters and is set to maintain the same streak in the coming year as well.

The actor, who is also a recreational writer and producer, is co-creating a TV series — a college football comedy with the Manning bros. — that he’ll star in for Hulu. He is also reportedly penning a Broadway musical.

Florence Pugh:

While Pugh held her own in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two in recent years, producers have yet to hang a franchise solely on the actress’s shoulders. Will that change next year? Only time will tell.

We Live in Time alongside Andrew Garfield was Pugh's most celebrated work this year.

Sydney Sweeney:

At only 26, the Euphoria star has over 50 professional credits to her name, along with several promising upcoming projects in the works. Glen’s Anyone But You co-star will soon be seen throwing literal punches in an untitled Christy Martin biopic. She is also handling the upcoming Barbarella remake, which has landed Edgar Wright as director.

This year, Sweeney appeared in Immaculate, Madame Web, and Eden.

Timothée Chalamet:

We don’t remember Chalamet doing a project that did not work. The actor boasted two back-to-back live-action films that were box office successes in the past year, Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

Chalamet, who gave his fans a worthwhile show as Bob Dylan in his Christmas biopic The Complete Unknown, is expected to continue the streak in his only announced project for next year — a globetrotting adventure comedy titled Marty Supreme alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

Jenna Ortega:

Ortega, who parlayed her Netflix character Wednesday into Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this year, has Sony’s Klara and the Sun as well as the A24 dark comedy Death of a Unicorn on the horizon. With a slate like this, the chances of the actress disappointing her fans are narrow.

She also has Wednesday 2 coming out next year if things go as planned.

Other actors who have us eagerly anticipating their performances in 2025 include Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, Megan Stalter, Ambika Mod, and Leo Woodall.

