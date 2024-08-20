‘You Are Really Fascinating’: Throwback To Magical Moment When Late Phil Donahue Met Marlo Thomas For The First Time

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Phil Donahue, the famous talk show host, died on August 18, at the age of 88, following a long illness. At the time, he had his wife, actor Marlo Thomas, by his side. In the 3rd hour of TODAY, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones announced the news of Donahue's death on the morning of the 19th.

Donahue and his wife Marlo Thomas had quite a romantic tale to reminisce about! The pair were married for 44 years after connecting when Thomas, an actress, was a guest on his show, The Phil Donahue Show (a.k.a. Donahue), for which he won nine Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host.

Marlo Thomas said that when she met Phil on the show, there was instant chemistry between the two. Moreover, during the segment where Thomas was promoting her movie Thieves, the two seemed to hit it off instantly.

"You are really fascinating," Donahue said to Thomas as he grabbed her hand.

They were shy and sheepishly complimenting each other on the show. "You are wonderful," she replied. "I said it when we were off the air, and I want to say it again: you are loving and generous, and you like women, and it's a pleasure." Thomas admitted that she had no idea they would be married just three years later.

Interestingly, Donahue pointed out in the book "What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life," which he and Thomas co-wrote in 2020, that his wife actually first came on the show in 1972, followed by the appearance in 1977. So technically, the duo met for the first time in 1972.

Before Thomas, Donahue was married to his first wife, Margaret Mary Cooney, in 1958, and they had five children. The pair, however, divorced in 1975.

Before his demise in May 2024, Thomas told PEOPLE that she and Donahue had been enjoying their downtime after taking a break from their busy timetables and noted that they were looking forward to getting back to their normal routine with ease.

Upon Donahue's passing, Marlo Thomas took to social media to pay him a tribute. She also thanked her followers and friends from the industry who came forward to support her.

Alongside the impeccable career achievements, President Joe Biden also awarded Donahue and 18 others the Presidential Medal of Freedom in May. The medal is the country's highest civilian.

