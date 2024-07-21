‘You Have To Take A Break’: The Acolyte Creator Says There’s No Plan For Season 2 As Of Now

After burying herself in The Acolyte's gruesome and blistering world for years, creator Leslye Headland says she wants to take a break before brainstorming season 2—if there’s one. The streaming series from the Star Wars franchise saw an absurd number of Jedi kills and ended on a note that left the fans wanting more. Here’s what Headland said about season 2!

Is there going to be a second season of The Acolyte?

Following The Acolyte's success, the show’s creator sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the series and its future. When asked about a potential season, Headland said she knows “nothing” about it.

“You have to take a break. Especially after something like this. I don't even know how many years my brain has been going, Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte,” she told the outlet.

Although it's “weird” to be out of that headspace, she says it's important to take a step back, especially for writers. Headland says once the seed of a new idea is planted, the stress is unbound until it comes to an end. “It's almost like if you're running; you can't just stop, can't shut off,” she said with a laugh.

What could fans expect from a potential The Acolyte season 2?

The future storyline will most likely unpack Republic Senate, which was introduced in the season 1 finale. She also has future plans for Vernestra Rwoh (played by Headland’s wife, Rebecca Henderson)—the only main character from the High Republic novels to appear on the show.

Vernestra is a young, headstrong woman in the books, slightly different from the show’s version. However, in a shocking finale, her connection Stranger (Manny Jacinto) was unveiled, revealing that Qimir used to be her Jedi Padawan.

Headland regrets not having the time to delve more into Vernestra’s back story in the first season. “That was something that I kept trying to slip in, but there was so much,” she said. However, despite missing some elements, it was a packed season with many twists and turns.

The Acolyte season 1 is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.