Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Billy Abbott Take Down Victor Newman?

On the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless airing Monday, December 16, Billy Abbott takes bold steps toward his vendetta against Victor Newman, raising eyebrows and concerns. Meanwhile, Sharon Newman dives into hypnosis, hoping to unlock the mysteries of her blackouts.

Billy Abbott begins the day by supporting Phyllis Summers through a tough moment before meeting Sally Spectra at Society. The pair discuss his ambitious plan to take down the great Victor Newman, a move Sally warns could lead Billy into dangerous territory. Despite her concerns, Billy exudes confidence, hinting at a secret ally who just entered the room.

Speculation rises over the mystery person's identity, with options ranging from vengeful Kyle Abbott to potential manipulable figures like Michael Baldwin or someone within Victor’s inner circle. While Adam Newman might seem like a wild card, Sally’s disdain for him could keep Billy from involving Adam in his plot.

Elsewhere, Sharon Newman prepares for her first hypnosis session with Alan Laurent to uncover what happened during her blackouts. The session may provide answers to events surrounding Heather Stevens’ demise and Phyllis Summers’ crash. With Nick Newman and other loved ones offering support, Sharon hopes her memories will shed light on figures like Jordan and Ian Ward, who might hold the key to the truth.

As Billy marches forward with his risky plan and Sharon delves into her past, the stakes on The Young and the Restlessare higher than ever. While Billy’s overconfidence might lead to regrets, Sharon’s journey through hypnosis could finally unravel hidden secrets. Viewers won’t want to miss the drama and revelations ahead!

