Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis Take Down Billy?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 13, tease a drama-packed episode filled with betrayal, risky alliances, and rising tensions. Phyllis Summers is out for blood, Adam and Chelsea struggle to keep work from ruining their relationship, and Lily’s dynamic with Damian takes an unexpected turn. Here's what’s coming up in Genoa City.

Advertisement

Phyllis Summers is making a bold move against Billy Abbott after eavesdropping on his conversation with Sally Spectra. Armed with new intel, Phyllis approaches Victor Newman and offers up valuable information that could give him an edge—at a steep price. She wants to strike a deal, and Victor just might be interested, especially with Billy in his sights. If Phyllis reveals Billy’s plan to incite Aristotle Dumas against Victor, it could set off a major chain reaction.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Lawson and Adam Newman’s professional relationship at Newman Media is starting to bleed into their personal lives. Chelsea, caught up in the thrill of her new role, didn’t anticipate the complications of working under Victor’s watchful—and manipulative—eye. Adam is doing his best to balance Victor’s demands and Chelsea’s boundaries, but walking that tightrope could cost him dearly. As tensions rise, the couple risks letting their work drama damage their romance.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Lily Winters and Damian Kane have a meeting that sparks more than just business interest. As Lily discusses a secretive offer that involves deceiving Aristotle Dumas, Damian shows a surprising willingness to play both sides. His confidence and charm begin to win Lily over, and she may find herself falling for him just as their partnership deepens.

With schemes unfolding and alliances shifting, Tuesday’s Young and the Restless is set to shake up several storylines. Will Phyllis succeed in taking down Billy with Victor’s help? Can Adam and Chelsea keep their relationship afloat amid corporate chaos? And is Lily walking into dangerous territory with Damian? Stay tuned as the drama heats up in Genoa City.