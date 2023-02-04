7 times Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani proved they are made for each other through their words

The big day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally a couple of days away. The lovebirds will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Wedding preparations had already begun and today the excitement of the fans have reached a notch higher as we have spotted the bride-to-be and groom-to-be arriving in Jaisalmer with their families. We bet fans cannot wait to see them as the bride and groom. We know that it may be difficult for you guys to wait until their wedding pictures come out. Till then, we bring to you several moments of the couple that will surely melt your hearts and makes you fall in love with them.

Sidharth Malhotra confesses having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

During a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra was asked if he has Kiara Advani on his speed dial list. Interestingly the Shershaah star admitted that Kiara's number is on his speed dial list, and also provided an interesting explanation for the same. "Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it," said a smiling Sidharth Malhotra.

When Kiara Advani addressed rumours about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

The break-up rumours around Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made news recently, however it was later reported that the couple was back together. Kiara officially addressed the numerous rumours surrounding her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra in an interview with India Today. She remarked, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?"

Sidharth Malhotra wants to spy on Kiara Advani

During a fun segment in an interview with Pinkvilla, during the promotion of his recently released movie Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to reveal the one thing he would choose if he was asked to spy on the given list of celebrities. When he was asked what would be the one thing he would like to focus on if he was asked to spy on Kiara Advani. "I would spy on how many times she workout in the month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?" quipped the Shershaah star.

When Kiara Advani called Sidharth Malhotra handsome

While promoting her film JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani was asked to pick her favourite co-star. Without a doubt, the actress named Sidharth Malhotra as her favourite co-star and also added that ‘he is very handsome.’ For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara starred together in Shershaah which was based on the life of the Late Captain Vikram Batra.

When Kiara Advani publicly confessed she is missing Sidharth Malhotra

At a recently held awards night, when Shershaah garnered the trophy for best film, the whole cast went on stage to receive it, but Sidharth Malhotra was not present there. During the vote of thanks, producer Karan Johar quizzed Kiara Advani if she was missing someone. As soon as he asked, the audience was left in splits. Karan said, "Are you missing someone tonight?" To which Kiara blushed and replied, "Well, I think we're gonna all go back and celebrate, this is a big win for Shershaah. And all this love, I think we're all overwhelmed tonight. I am missing someone tonight, obviously. I mean he should have been here tonight!".

Did Kiara and Sidharth confirm their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7?

In the Kiara episode, where she appeared with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Karan asked her if her relationship with Sidharth is different from the violent one her character Preeti shared with Kabir in the movie. She smiled and noted the ‘sly’ manner in which Karan tried to get the answer out of her. Karan told her it's ‘so last season’ to keep denying relationships when Kiara said she is neither denying, nor accepting. She finally said that she was ‘more than close friends’ with Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth, having just witnessed the interrogation, asked, “Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you ask her so many questions).” When Karan said that he's decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, “You are set! Let us also…,” when his couch companion raised his brows, hoping this is the moment Sidharth finally makes it official. And he did finally say, “Karan, let's see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings."

When Sidharth made Kiara blush on a live session

During an Instagram live session with Kiara, Sidharth recalled how the journey from Chandigarh to a monastery near Palampur was quite long for them during the shoot of Shershaah. Kiara is seen teasing Sidharth over it in the video. However, Sidharth went on to reveal that he didn't mind the long journey as Kiara was with him. Hearing this, Kiara is seen blushing and saying, "Arre Arre Arre None of these feelings came out there. You were doing your own thing in the car. I was doing my own thing." Sidharth replied, "I was feeling it from inside please."