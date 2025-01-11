Aamir Khan makes sacrifice ahead of son Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa release; reveals he quit smoking even if rom-com ‘chale na chale’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking.

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is all set to star in Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi. The trailer, released on January 10, 2025, gives a sneak peek into the film’s quirky, Gen Z romance, highlighting the fresh chemistry between the duo. As Junaid embarks on his big-screen journey, Aamir has revealed that he’s quit smoking, regardless of the film’s success.

At the trailer launch event of Loveyapa, Aamir Khan opened up about quitting smoking and said that he loves and enjoys smoking. The superstar added that he has been smoking for years and also smokes a pipe. The actor said that tobacco has always been a part of his life.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor further said, “It’s not good for health. Kisi ko nahi karna chahiye. Mujhe badi khushi hai yeh kehte hue ki meine yeh buri aadat chodd di hai.” (It’s not good for your health. No one should do it. I’m happy to say I’ve given up this bad habit).

Aamir also urged everyone present at the event to quit as well, because it’s not a good habit.

The actor added that it was the right time for him since his son Junaid was starting his career. He further shared, "Toh meine apne dil mein ye mannat maangi ki mein chodd raha hu, chale na chale.” (I made a promise to myself that I’d quit, whether his career takes off or not).

Advertisement

Aamir Khan concluded by saying that as a father, he wanted to make this "sacrifice," hoping that the universe would respond to it in some way. He said, "Aap log bhi prarthna kariye, dua kariye (Please pray and send your blessings)."

Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, is set for release on February 7, 2025. The trailer showcases Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor), whose trust is tested when their families make them swap phones for a day before marriage.

The film also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with smoking, alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Junaid Khan confesses he hasn’t replied to dad Aamir Khan’s ‘sweet’ New Year message; REASON will leave you stunned