Abhishek Bachchan’s NAMASKAR to paps as he arrives at airport with mom Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta proves why he's a true gentleman

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Ghoomer in 2023, was staying in Paris these days. Abhishek recently attended the Paris Olympics 2024 wherein he also met javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. On Tuesday, Abhishek Bachchan returned to Mumbai with his mom, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan. Abhishek's gesture of greeting paparazzi with 'namaskar' at the airport has caught our attention on Instagram. This gesture proves why he is a true gentleman.

In a video posted on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen coming out of the arrival area at the airport premises. Abhishek opted for casual wear for his latest airport look. The Ghoomer actor wore a grey hoodie and black joggers for the night. He sported a trimmed beard and short hair. The clip shows him looking at the paparazzi and greeting them with the 'namaskar' pose while keeping a minimal interaction.

This is followed by Jaya Bachchan entering into the frame and Shweta Bachchan is at the back. While the veteran actress wore a dark grey patterned overcoat and twinned it with pants, Shweta sported a beige long jacket and blue jeans for the airport.

Watch the video here:

It comes days after Abhishek Bachchan turned off Instagram comments amid separation rumors with his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On August 13, Abhishek took to the platform to share glimpses of his recent Paris visit with his fans.

Advertisement

The montage featured visuals in which the actor was posing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. It also had Abhishek watching Neeraj Chopra's live performance and then hugging the javelin thrower. The 48-year-old actor also flaunted the Tricolor. Reportedly, Abhishek turned off the comment section on the post back then.

The rumor of trouble in paradise erupted when Aishwarya Rai arrived with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month. Later, Abhishek's Instagram activity of 'liking' a post about divorce further fueled the speculations.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan ‘likes’ Instagram post on divorce days after Aishwarya Rai’s solo appearance at Anant-Radhika’s wedding