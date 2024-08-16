Adnan Sami Birthday: Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sonu Nigam had ‘too much fun’ celebrating singer’s big day; give heart winning musical performance; WATCH

As the country celebrated the 78th Independence Day of India, Adnan Sami also celebrated his birthday on August 15. On his big day, the singer hosted all his friends for a soiree at his Mumbai home. Among them were popular Bollywood artists Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and Sonu Nigam who turned the celebration into a beautiful night of song and dance.

Hours ago, all of them dropped a fun video in which they sang the iconic birthday song Baar Baar Din Ye Aae for Adnan Sami. Expressing his love for his best pal, Sonu Nigam penned, “Kitna khilaata hoga vo Insaan. Jiske Naam mein hi laga hai Naan! Happy Birthday my brother Adnan!!”

Take a look:

Shankar Mahadevan also shared the same video and captioned it, “Too much fun celebrating @adnansamiworld adnans birthday ! Happy birthday bro ! @singer_shaan @sonunigamofficial!” with Shaan Mukherji. The birthday was delighted with all the fun he had on his birthday with his friends from the industry. Dropping the same musical video on his gram, Adnan thanked his pals for making his day extra special with their presence.

The Sun Zara singer captioned the wonderful clip, “What happens when the Greatest Singers of India come together and wish you “HAPPY BIRTHDAY”??!!..’Shayad Yehi Tho Pyar Hai’!! My dearest brothers, @singer_shaan @sonunigamofficial & @shankar.mahadevan , Thank you for making my day with so much musical love & warmth!!”

The birthday boy also thanked his darling wife, Roya Sami Khan, and daughter Medina Sami Khan for organizing a beautiful afternoon at their residence and invited all his loved ones to be a part of it. The multiple photos shared by him on his Instagram also feature actors Bhumika Chawla, Poonam Dhillon, Mahima Chaudhry, Kiku Sharda, and others.

Take a look:

All of them also had a Pardes reunion after 27 years wherein the singers sang the iconic song Yeh Dil Deewana. The song was originally sung by Sonu Nigam, Hema Sardesai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani.

Take a look:

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was also invited to the gala but after watching the fun visuals, he expressed his disappointment in not being able to make it to the party.

