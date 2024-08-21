Alia Bhatt is unaware of her talent, feels Mukesh Chhabra; 'Woh performance karti hai aur bhool jaati hai'

Alia Bhatt has been ruling the film industry ever since she made her debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year. Since then, she has delivered some unforgettable performances, which have led to her winning a National Award. But popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra thinks she is still unaware of her talent.

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mukesh spoke highly of Alia Bhatt and mentioned, “I think vo apne talent se unaware hai. (I think she is unaware of her talent.)” He added that it is a great quality because, according to him, when an actor realizes that they’re a highly talented star, they start calculating their performance. But with Alia, that’s not the case; it just happens to her as she doesn’t know it.

Mukesh also thinks she wouldn’t even see her takes; she would just do her part. He adds that she is connected, stating that Raha Kapoor's mom would play her part and then forget about it. She would come out of her character in a minute without realizing what she did. That’s the great thing about her. “I think she doesn’t know how talented she is,” he stated.

The casting director further elaborated that some people grow with experience, but the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress grew after just one movie. She held her base from Highway just like Deepika Padukone topped the charts after Cocktail and Kriti Sanon became popular post-Mimi. He also stressed the fact that when a correct director or mentor enters someone’s life, they give a better understanding and perspective about things. That’s possibly what happened with Alia.

Talking about nepotism, Mukesh Chhabra stated that although she was born to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, people have accepted her because she is a talented artist. He concluded by saying that when he travels across the country and asks people who their favorite actress is, people take the names of Tabu and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra with Vedang Raina. Alia also has the YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha in the pipeline.

