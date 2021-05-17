All The Best to Dhamaal and Haseena Maan Jaayegi: 5 feel good films that will help you get through the week

Pinkvilla recommends five light hearted films that will bring a smile on your face during the on-going covid-19 pandemic.

The nation is taken aback by the second wave of Covid across the nation and with lockdowns announced in multiple states, the people are back to square one, confined at their homes. Films and web shows are the major source of escape from reality for most humans not just in India but across the globe. We at Pinkvilla have compiled a list of five feel good comedy films, which will be the much-needed stress buster for one and all in tiring times like these.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

and Juhi Chawla, stuck in the house with a bunch of kids – relatable right? But this isn’t a lockdown. This in-fact brings the house down with laughter. Filled with gags one after another with a subdued love story running in it’s backdrop. The hit music is just a cherry on top. The film is sure to bring a wide smile on everyone’s face by the time it reaches the climax. It’s surely among the underrated Aamir Khan films.

Do Aur Do Paanch

Though the film isn’t among the biggest hits of Amitabh Bachchan, it’s a typical Tom & Jerry fight the Big B and Shashi Kapoor. The film is enlaced with ample of humour, hit music and some well-designed action scenes – making for a perfect escapist cinema. The two female leads, Hema Malini and Parveen Babi too add onto the confusion in the narrative to bring in the laughter.

All The Best

Though not as big a success as the Golmaal Franchise, All The Best is easily the finest comedy made by Rohit Shetty till date. The banter between and Sanjay Dutt is supported with some phenomenal characters portrayed by Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Bipasha Basu among others, and it’s among those rare comedies where none of the one-liners fall flat. Watch All The Best and it’s sure to be a remedy to all the stress in your life bring colours to your dull life.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi

A laugh riot from the word go, and easily ranks about the best films of the David Dhawan and Govinda combo. Featuring Govinda with Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor in lead, the film also features actors with great comic timing like Kadar Khan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, and Satish Kaushik among others. It’s among those ever-green comedies that one wouldn’t mind watching on a lazy afternoon with entire family.

Dhamaal

As the name suggests, this Indra Kumar comedy promises nothing but Dhamal for the viewers. A comedy with a bunch of quirky characters played by Arshad Warsi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery, Sanjay Dutt and Aashish Chaudhary, on the run for money. The film rides on series of gags, which is entangled organically into the screenplay to bring in the laughs.

Also Read| Hera Pheri to Munnabhai & Andaz Apna Apna: 5 feel good family films that will help you get through the week

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×