Abhishek Bachchan recalls mom Jaya Bachchan being asked to imagine him dead for real emotions in a scene: ‘This sounds really harsh…’

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most talked-about stars in Bollywood. Apart from being the son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, he has also established his identity as an actor with his commendable performances in films like LOC: Kargil, Dhoom, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Dasvi, Sankar and more. Recently, the actor shared an interesting anecdote on how his mother was asked to imagine his death to portray raw emotions on-screen.

Abhishek Bachchan recently sat down for a conversation with ETimes to promote his film, I Want To Talk. During his conversation, he shared that his actors must bring out their humans in their characters to perform a scene better.

Junior Bachchan recalled an incident from filming the 1998 film Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, directed by Govind Nihalani, where he worked as an assistant director. The actor recalled that once his mother was ‘disturbed’ during the shoot of the film because she had to film a scene where her character had to identify the body of her dead son.

To get the emotions in the scene, Nihalani suggested Jaya image the son as Abhishek and draw her raw emotions.

Recalling the incident, the Dhoom actor mentioned, “This sounds harsh, but that’s what actors go through. Even if he had not said that, that’s what she would have imagined to make that emotion real. You bring a lot of your personal stuff into your work.”

Advertisement

Further, describing his profession in better words, the actor mentioned actors to be ‘paid actors’ and ‘pampered puppets.’He also looked towards Shoojit Sircar, who directed his film, I Want To Talk, and noted that the directors are grand master puppeteers in this setup.