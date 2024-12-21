Amitabh Bachchan opens up on attending Aaradhya's school function with Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan; calls it 'most exhilarating experience'

On December 19, Amitabh Bachchan attended the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He was joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who came together to watch their daughter Aaradhya perform on the stage. Soon after the event, Big B went home and wrote his thoughts in his blog. In the post, the megastar called attending the event the 'most exhilarating experience'.

In his blog post dated December 19/20, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about attending his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s school annual function. Big B expressed, “Children..their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience. Today was one such…”

He also informed his readers that after spending time with family, he would be back on set to complete his work commitments. “Back to work tomorrow after a day's rest .. but work did not stop .. and then working for the future needed attention and consent and affirmation ...Now the time to learn is depleted .. shall make efforts to perhaps be in the company of them that compel one to be in touch with the basics of the craft,” the Piku actor added.

Apart from the Bachchans. The annual event of the school saw several Bollywood biggies arrive. Shah Rukh Khan came with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to cheer for his son AbRam Khan who performed with Aaradhya in a play. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also came to support their kids Misha and Zayn.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted sitting right next to the Khans, making their presence felt in the audience. Their child Taimur Ali Khan also showcased his acting skills at his school’s annual function. On December 21, the annual function continued. For the second day of the function, Aishwarya brought her mother Vrinda Rai along with her. In a viral clip from the event, the Bollywood diva was seen taking care of her mother like a responsible daughter.

