Amitabh Bachchan reflects on life and says he was surprised when he looked into the mirror; ‘This face that I see now…’

Amitabh Bachchan is a wordsmith who likes to put pen to paper and express his thoughts for his fans to read. Be it his social media platforms or his personal blog, the mahanayak makes sure to express his thoughts. On September 8 (Sunday) he released a blog post in which he reflected on life and how the love of his admirers hasn’t changed over the years, even though his face has.

He started his post by writing a couplet that spoke about Amitabh Bachchan being surprised by watching his face in the mirror. He expressed, “Surprised I was when I looked into the mirror; this face that I see now was something else at another time some years ago.” The Piku actor went on to narrate how his Sunday is going. He is waiting for someone to call him so he can do his mandatory weekend ritual with his fans by standing at the podium of his house and waving at them. However, he wondered “which face they shall relate to; those that have given me so much time love, and attention, despite the face.”

Big B could hear the cheers from below the window of his study and comforted himself with hope. However, he expressed that “life and attention are short-lived.” According to him, life withers and ends, attention withers and eventually ends too and there is one similarity, which is “It All Ends Eventually!”

As the country welcomed Ganpati Bappa home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the thespian also penned his thoughts on the festival. Senior Bachchan wrote in his blog post, “The festivities of Ganapati have begun and the might and care of the mighty savior are prayed upon for HIS blessings. May HE guide us all on the path of peace and accomplishment and bring the years of life with the abundance of happiness; for happiness is the infinite eventual.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s epic science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with the action-drama film, Vettaiyan co-starring Rajinikanth.

