Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Aishwarya Rai enjoys dhol beats with daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s party, which was hosted in honor of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his soon-to-be-married wife Radhika Merchant, brought the finest of actors, artists, business personalities, and celebs to Jamnagar. Even the entire Bachchan family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya was spotted at the event. In a clip, the trio was seen having a blast to the beats of dhol.

The final showdown of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event happened on March 3. It also showed the couple’s grand entry that made each and every guest go ‘awww’. Among the many inside visuals that went viral was a clip that made the fans of beauty queen Aishwarya Rai jump out of their seats.

The wholesome clip showed the actress seated next to her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. As the couple of the hour made a lavish entry on the beats of dhol, the Bachchan trio rooted and clapped to it. The video shows Aish and her daughter going crazy over the energetic music.

Bollywood singers perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar gala

On Sunday, March 3, the day-long event hosted by the Ambanis concluded on a rather musical note. The day kickstarted with the celebs enjoying a relaxing brunch in close proximity with the gentle giants of Vantara. It was followed by a Hastakshar Of Valley Of Gods that celebrated the lovely couple. Next up, celebs dressed up for the Maha Aarti which was followed by special performances by musicians like Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Lucky Ali, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, and Neeti Mohan. The guests also enjoyed a happening after party grooving to the voices of Akon, Sukhbir, and Harrdy Sandhu.

Soon after the event concluded, several celebs quickly took the next flight home. Among them was the entire Bachchan pariwaar, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and many others.

