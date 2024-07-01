PICS: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Groom-to-be visits temple with Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya

The biggest wedding of the year is about to happen on July 12. Billionaire couple, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is getting married to his childhood friend Radhika Merchant. Ahead of their big day, the family has already hosted two star-studded pre-wedding celebrations.

As they inch towards D-day, the preparations are in full swing. After self-inviting a couple of B-town biggies, the groom-to-be arrives at a temple with Shikhar Pahariya to seek blessings from the Goddess.

Anant Ambani drives down to the temple with Shikhar Pahariya

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are soon to become husband and wife in nearly two weeks. Hence, the couple is leaving no stone unturned to host one of the most memorable weddings in the country. But ahead of their grand event, the groom-to-be decided to seek the blessings of the almighty.

On June 30, the soon-to-be-wedded billionaire headed to Neral to seek the blessings of the Lord. In a clip, she can be seen arriving at the Kali temple to perform the havan and puja. He was joined by Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his actor brother Veer Pahariya.

While talking to the media at the venue, he stated that he had arrived at the Krishna Kali Mandir in Neral, founded by his friend Bharat Mehra. Anant shared that before his wedding with Radhika, he came to the temple to offer the invite to the Lord. He also thanked the paparazzi who came to the venue.

After seeking the blessings of the Goddess and posing for the shutterbugs, he went to the dedicated havan area to perform the puja. For the occasion, Anant got dressed in a maroon silk kurta-pajama set and paired it up with a velvet embroidered half jacket in the same color.

Earlier on June 30, Anant’s sister Isha Ambani was spotted at the same temple. She was also seen performing the puja and taking part in the havan. The daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani came wearing a blush pink salwar-kameez set.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be getting married on July 12 at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the Jio World Convention Centre.

