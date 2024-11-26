Ananya Panday's reaction to younger sister Rysa’s breathtaking PIC is pure sibling goals; calls her 'real life princess’

Ananya Panday is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood, having showcased her talent through her performances and films. Beyond her successful acting career, she is also a proud and caring sister to Rysa Panday. The Call Me Bae actress never misses an opportunity to express her love and support for her sibling. Recently, Ananya shared a picture of Rysa on social media, describing her as "a real-life princess."

In the photo shared by Ananya Panday, Rysa Panday is seen wearing a stunning black net gown adorned with intricate floral designs. Ananya’s caption perfectly captures the sentiment, as Rysa truly looks like a real-life princess.

Ananya Panday, known for often sharing heartwarming photos with her younger sister Rysa on social media, continues to set sibling goals with her affectionate posts. In a past interview with Curly Tales, the Dream Girl 2 actress opened up about her special bond with Rysa and praised her for being an expert in food recommendations.

When asked who she turns to for restaurant suggestions, Ananya revealed that Rysa is her go-to person for discovering the best dining spots. She shared that Rysa has an impressive knack for curating lists of must-visit restaurants, not just in Mumbai but across the globe.

According to Ananya, her sister creates detailed guides for every city she visits, making her an invaluable resource during their vacations.

Thanks to Rysa’s expertise, Ananya always relies on her to choose dining spots whenever they travel together. Foodie siblings everywhere are likely to relate to this dynamic—and honestly, we feel the same!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller film CTRL. Currently, she has been busy shooting for Call Me Bae Season 2, following the success and love the first season received from fans and viewers.

The show’s ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Additionally, she is part of an untitled Dharma Productions project alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The movie is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair.

