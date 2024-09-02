Angry Young Men: Zoya Akhtar answers why Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan didn’t do interview together; ‘That one meeting at the end...'

A couple of days ago, a docu-series, Angry Young Men, was dropped on Prime Video. The series showcases the partnership between writers Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. It is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar’s production company, Tiger Baby, along with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. During an interview, Zoya revealed why the two legendary writers did not give an interview together in the documentary.

At the end of the three-part series, Angry Young Men, screenwriter Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan appeared together for a photoshoot but not for an interview. When asked why that happened, Zoya Akhtar told The Indian Express’s Expresso that it was the call of director Namrata Rao. She thinks that she had planned to do it that way.

In the absence of Rao, The Archies helmer said that when she started shooting them separately, the patterns just started forming with their lives, their journeys, and their personal lives. According to Zoya, Namrata probably liked the pattern that was forming, and “that one meeting at the end gave it a perfect closure”. Akhtar also agreed with her directorial decision when she told her about that. However, the producer-director stated that it’s a question for Rao to answer.

Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Arbaaz Khan are all filmmakers who could have helmed the documentary. But why did a person outside the family direct Angry Young Men? This is the question that might have come up in the minds of many. In the same chat, Zoya responded saying that they wanted someone, who is not from the family. Sharing her reason, she mentioned that’s because she is a director, and so is Farhan. Sohail Khan could have done it and Arbaaz is good with personal interviews.

“But one of the kids doing it is too personal, you don’t get that gaze, that kind of distance,” she expressed adding that it’s also interesting to have a woman because they have such a male persona, “but they are very specifically male; they are not offensive males.” Hence, she wanted a female gaze on the series, and Rao ticked all the boxes.

