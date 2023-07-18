Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for landing Mohanlal's pan-India project Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor, the aspiring actress, and daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has secured a coveted lead role in an upcoming pan-India film featuring renowned actor Mohanlal. Her uncle, veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, couldn't contain his excitement as he heaped praise on the young actress for her remarkable achievement. The young actress is all set to make her debut with Mohanlal's pan-India film, Vrushabha. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film also stars Roshann Meka in a pivotal role.

Anil Kapoor heaps praise on Shanaya Kapoor

In a heartfelt post, Anil Kapoor shared how proud he and the entire Kapoor family if for Shanaya's achievement. The news has left the Kapoor family beaming with pride. Uploading a black and white photo of Shanaya, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Shanaya! This is a beginning like no other, and we are so happy to witness your dreams turning into reality. May this project be the first of many remarkable achievements in your shining career. We believe in you wholeheartedly, and we couldn't be more proud. Boundless love, unwavering support, and hearts bursting with pride, always!"

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor is the niece of Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. She is the cousin of established actors, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post for Shanaya here:

About Vrushabha

Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, is a collaborative production between Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and AVS Studios. The film is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies) for AVS, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for Balaji Telefilms, and Varun Mathur for Connekkt Media.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani has THIS to say about teaming up with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR for War 2