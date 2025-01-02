Anurag Kashyap criticizes OTT platforms for lack of experience in cinema and says he’s waiting for everybody to ‘fall’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently voiced his concerns about OTT platforms, criticizing them for lacking genuine cinematic experience. He remarked that many behind these platforms come from TV backgrounds and lack a true understanding of cinema. He also expressed his anticipation for a time when the industry will face a downfall, awaiting a shift in the landscape.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap reflected on the initial excitement in the film industry when streaming giants entered the Indian market. However, he quickly pointed out that the people behind these platforms mainly come from TV backgrounds and lack a deep understanding of cinema. He said, “They have no cinema experience. They don’t understand cinema.”

The filmmaker also emphasized that their primary focus is on increasing subscriptions, which often leads to content being simplified. Kashyap also criticized the foreign ownership of these platforms, saying their reluctance to take risks due to accountability stifles creativity, putting a leash on artistic freedom.

Anurag also expressed his frustration with the current state of streaming platforms, noting that they are now primarily interested in films that have already been released in theaters. He criticized the high-paying, secure jobs of those working in OTTs, which prevent them from embracing creative risks.

According to him, these platforms disrupted the industry by initially offering high fees but later reducing them, causing stagnation where no one is willing to negotiate. He shared his belief that eventually, everyone involved in this cycle will face a downfall.

The Maharaja actor said, “One day, everybody will fall. And I’m waiting for everybody to fall, because then it’ll be a great time to make films again. After we hit rock bottom, we will make films again. Golden times are coming.”

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap recently took on significant roles in the Tamil film Maharaja and the web series Bad Cop.

