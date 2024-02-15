Top 8 popular Sushmita Sen movies that are must-watch: From Main Hoon Na to Aankhen

Sushmita Sen embarked on her acting journey following her victory in the Miss Universe pageant of 1994. After her Bollywood debut in the thriller film Dastak in 1996, Sushmita garnered attention for her versatile performances across various genres. Throughout her career, the actress has earned widespread acclaim for her portrayals on the silver screen.

After a significant hiatus from mainstream cinema, Sushmita made a remarkable entry into the digital realm in 2020. While she continues to captivate viewers with her shows such as Aarya and Taali, let's take a glance at some of the finest Sushmita Sen movies, which promise a cinematic experience not to be missed.

List of 8 Best Sushmita Sen movies that make for an entertaining watch:



1. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Writer: Sanjay Chhel, Rumi Jaffery

Sanjay Chhel, Rumi Jaffery Year of release: 2005

In Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Samir resorts to fabricating a marital status to fend off unwanted female attention. However, complications arise when he genuinely falls for Sonia, prompting him to concoct a fictional wife and stage a fake divorce. This twist sets the stage for a comedic and chaotic series of events in the storyline.

2. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 51 mins

2 hours 51 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi

Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Main Hoon Na revolves around Major Ram, who assumes the guise of a college student as part of an undercover mission. In doing so, he embarks on a journey to fulfill his late father's wish of reconciling with his family. Sushmita Sen's portrayal of Miss Chandni continues to enchant viewers, leaving a lasting impression with her character's charm and charisma.

3. Samay: When Time Strikes (2003)

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

2 hours 16 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Thriller/Mystery Movie Star Cast: Sushmita Sen, Jackie Shroff, Dinesh Lamba, Sushant Singh, Barkha Singh

Sushmita Sen, Jackie Shroff, Dinesh Lamba, Sushant Singh, Barkha Singh Director: Robbie Grewal

Robbie Grewal Writer: Robbie Grewal, Sameer Kohli

Robbie Grewal, Sameer Kohli Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Adding to the Sushmita Sen movies list is Samay, which follows the narrative of ACP Malvika Chauhan, a widowed mother tasked with probing the murder of a businessman. As the investigation unfolds, she begins to suspect the existence of a serial killer, evidenced by a string of subsequent murders across the city.

4. Aankhen (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

Thriller/Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Writer: Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aatish Kapadia, Shobhana Desai

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aatish Kapadia, Shobhana Desai Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Considered one of the most celebrated Sushmita Sen Bollywood movies, Aankhen is about Vijay Singh Rajput's quest for vengeance against the bank that unjustly terminated his employment. In a cunning plot, he orchestrates an intricate money heist with the help of three visually impaired individuals, leading to a thrilling and suspenseful narrative.

5. Filhaal (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Sanjay Suri, Palash Sen

Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Sanjay Suri, Palash Sen Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Amazon Prime Video

In Filhaal, Sia witnesses her best friend Rewa succumb to depression due to her infertility struggles. Moved by compassion, Sia selflessly offers to become Rewa's surrogate. However, their bond faces turmoil as jealousy seeps into their relationship, adding complexity and tension to their journey.

6. Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Romance

Action/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza Director: Pankaj Parashar

Pankaj Parashar Writer: Rumi Jaffery

Rumi Jaffery Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge follows the story of Veer, whose peace is shattered by haunting visions from his past. When he is ambushed on his wedding day, Veer's world is thrust into chaos, prompting him to demand answers from his parents regarding his true identity.

7. Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001)

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

2 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Rambha, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik

Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Rambha, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Writer: David Dhawan, Imtiaz Patel, Yunus Sajawal

David Dhawan, Imtiaz Patel, Yunus Sajawal Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta portrays Raj, a lawyer whose success is built on a foundation of numerous lies. However, his world turns upside down when his son, tired of his father's lies, wishes for him to speak only the truth. Suddenly cursed with honesty, Raj finds himself entangled in a web of troubles.

8. Biwi No. 1 (1999)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Writer: Kamal Haasan, Rumi Jaffery

Kamal Haasan, Rumi Jaffery Year of release: 1999

1999 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Biwi No. 1, a beloved Sushmita Sen movie, Pooja, a modest housewife, resides happily with her husband and two children. However, her world is shattered when her husband deserts her for a stunning model named Rupali. Determined to win back his affection, Pooja undergoes a glamorous transformation.

