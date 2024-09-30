5 best travel movies on Netflix that will inspire you to actually take 'that trip' with your friends because ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

If you are feeling too worked up lately, then this is the right time to plan a holiday trip with your friends. There can be no better travel guide than our Bollywood movies. The amount of romanticism our cinematic geniuses have showcased in their movies is enough to inspire one to take a break with their loved ones. Let’s take a look at some of the best picks in the genre available on Netflix.

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix that will make you take a trip right away

1. Tamasha (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

2 hours 19 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance

Comedy, Drama and Romance Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Naila Grrewal, Arushi Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Ishwak Singh, Sushma Seth, Jawed Sheikh

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Naila Grrewal, Arushi Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Ishwak Singh, Sushma Seth, Jawed Sheikh Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2015

One of the most beloved movies by Imtiaz Ali has to be Tamasha. The movie tells the story of Ved, who meets Tara during a trip to Corsica. Both of them conceal their true identities and have a short, carefree romance. Later, Tara tries to guide Ved back to his authentic self. This beautiful romantic-drama film explores the themes of self-realization, societal expectations, and the importance of human connections.

Under Imtiaz's exquisite direction, we get to witness the stunning locations of Corsica, Tokyo, and Indian cities such as Shimla, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Kolkata, which will evoke a strong sense of wanderlust and a longing for personal freedom within you.

2. Masaan (2015)

Running Time: 1 hours 40 mins

1 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi

Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan Year of release: 2015

Are you planning to take a holiday retreat ASAP to seek divine intervention? There can be no better place than Varanasi. The story of Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan is a heart-touching tale of two young individuals who face societal biases, set against the backdrop of the city. While Devi's world is turned upside down when an alarming incident comes to light, Deepak, belonging to a marginalized caste, develops feelings for a girl from a higher class.

The story is enriched with immense drama, set against the backdrop of Varanasi, which transports you to this spiritual city. This is all thanks to the detailed work in capturing the city's rich heritage and complexity.



3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Year of release: 2013

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the best movies ever made in Bollywood. Enjoying a significant amount of fan following, the film explores the story of friends who eventually fall in love. Years after studying together in school, their paths cross as they go on a trek expedition to Manali.

Keeping the relatability factor aside, let's take a moment to appreciate the excitement and happiness of traveling we get to see in Bunny's eyes. Furthermore, it captures the beauty of discovering new places with friends. A power pack of nostalgia is also what makes this film every cinephile's foremost choice.



4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Family

Comedy/Family Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval

Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2011

Can we just label Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the best movie made in the travel genre? The movie celebrates themes of friendship, romance, and introspection. The movie narrates the story of three friends who embark on a bachelor's trip to various countries and experience adventure sports.

Don't call yourself a movie buff if watching this one never made you plan a trip with your friends. The vibrant visuals and journey of the characters through different landscapes not only invoke a longing to take a break, a willingness to step outside of one's comfort zone, but mentally takes you to these countries through your screens.



5. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins

3 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Musical

Romance/Musical Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Suchitra Pillai

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Suchitra Pillai Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2001

This is another travel movie that has attained cult status over the years. Dil Chahta Hai is much more than a celebration of friendship and love. Introducing us to the story of three best friends – Aakash, Sameer, and Sid – we see how their bond is shaken as they navigate the complexities of love and life after college. The trio is briefly separated, only to learn that friends grow apart but ultimately learn to support each other through their differences.

From the beaches of Goa to the cityscapes of Sydney, the stunning cinematography is enough to make you want to go traveling. The title track of the film perfectly captures the joy and excitement of discovering the world and makes you realize what dreams look like.

These are some of the hand-picked movies that are sure to make you plan a trip with your friends. These movies can be watched on Netflix at your own comfort. Which one of these is your favorite, do let us know in the comments section.

