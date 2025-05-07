Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut gets Juhi Chawla’s ‘Yes Boss’ nod and we are totally here for their bond

Shah Rukh Khan made a striking impression with his dapper debut at the MET Gala 2025, leaving fans and friends in awe. Adding a nostalgic touch of admiration, Juhi Chawla took to the comments section to shower love on her longtime friend and Yes Boss co-star. She dropped celebratory, heart eyes, and heart emojis, giving SRK’s look a warm stamp of approval and reminding everyone of their timeless bond.

Shah Rukh Khan shared stunning pictures from his MET debut and captioned the post, "Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!."

See the post here with Juhi Chawla's reaction:

Several other stars also joined in the comments section, showering love and praise on the King himself. Ananya Panday dropped heart emojis, while Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "The bestest ever… forever." One fan expressed their admiration, writing, "For me, the most handsome man in the world, I love you, my love." Alia Bhatt and other celebrities also liked the post, showing their appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan's iconic look.

Shah Rukh Khan made his grand debut at the Met Gala in 2025, and his outfit was a perfect reflection of his timeless charm and superstar image.

The theme for this year was Tailored For You, and his look, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, paid tribute to the rich history of Indian and Black dandy fashion, styles that have redefined traditional tailoring.

Khan wore a long black coat made from fine Tasmanian wool, detailed with special Japanese horn buttons featuring his initials. The coat had a sharp, sculpted look with broad lapels and a sleek fit.

Underneath, he sported a silky black shirt left partly unbuttoned, along with matching tailored trousers. A pleated satin waistband, or kamarbandh, added both shape and elegance to the outfit.

His jewellery made a bold statement too, with layers of chains across his chest, including a pendant shaped like the letter ‘K’ and a diamond star brooch on his coat.

Rings decorated the King actor fingers, and he carried a striking Bengal Tiger Head Cane, made from 18k gold and studded with colorful gems and diamonds, subtly adding a touch of power and pride to his look.

