Crew director talks about Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s equation on set: ‘Had to tell them to stop...’

The much-awaited women-led film Crew is all set to take off this Friday. The film starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will see them playing the role of air hostesses. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also play pivotal roles in the film. It is often believed that if a multi-starrer film features several actresses, they do not get along well on the sets. But it looks like the case was completely different on this film's set, and director Rajesh A Krishnan spilled the beans on it.

Crew director talks about Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s equation on sets

Talking to News 18, Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan opened up about the equation between his leading ladies Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He quipped that he wasn’t aware of any ego battles and even if there were, he did not see any because he was focused on his work. He further added that the three actresses are big stars and they knew what they were getting into.

Rajesh revealed that the vibe on the set was quite lively as the three actresses got along with each other ‘exceptionally well’. “I saw they had a lot of respect for each other. There was a lot of chatting going on and I had to stop them saying, ‘Okay, children, the shot is ready.’ I almost had to tell them to stop messing and fooling around (laughs),” he jokes.

crew director talks about the acting styles of Kareena Kapoor, Tanu, and Kriti Sanon

Rajesh A Krishnan lauded Tabu, as she internalizes things, and regardless of the lines she was saying, her emotional quotient was always right. She never hesitated in giving multiple takes when there were technical glitches.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajesh admitted that she was more into studying the director. He added that her first take is always an interpretation of a scene, and her second take is a mix of what she wants and what the director wants. He also quipped that there would be very few times when they would go for a third take with the actress, and even if they did, she would do it just the way the director wanted.

Adding details about Kriti Sanon, the director said that she got into interesting details and that every small detail mattered to her. “She would ask me a lot of questions about her character. Sometimes I would have the answers, and at other times, I had to tell her that it wasn't relevant. She wanted to know the character inside and out, as that would help lend it a certain mannerism on camera,” he remarks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon had specialized training for Crew

In a chat with Republic World, the writers of Crew, Mehul Suri, and Nidhi Mehra revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon had special training for the film.

They shared that the actresses underwent “specialized training from seasoned air hostesses, adding authenticity to their performances" for Crew. “They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity," the writers further added.

Praising their hard work, the writers continued that the trio paid close attention to what was being taught. "Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team."

On the other hand, the film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds (123 minutes, 32 seconds). The film is seeing a global release by Pen Marudhar.

