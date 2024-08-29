8 dark comedies on Netflix that will give you laughter and suspense all in one

Are you someone who is guilty of laughing at the most disturbing things or a topic that may be taboo for others? If yes, then congratulations, you’ve successfully made it to the member of dark comedy movie fans club. Keeping your choice in mind, we’ve enlisted a list of the best dark comedies for you to explore on Netflix.

Dark comedies or black comedy is also known as satiric humor that touches upon topics that bring light to serious topics through comedy and entertainment. The best part about this genre is the layered narrative; unlike general clichéd movies that deserve all your attention and dedication— without a miss for you to really get the core of it.

8 dark comedy movies on Netflix that will leave you speechless

1. Darlings (2022)

Topping the list has to be Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Not only is the performance of each character, including Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, is worth-applauding, but the movie offers unexpected turns you are not ready for. This sociological thriller film takes a unique take on domestic violence. The movie narrates the story of a woman who stands up for herself and seeks revenge on her husband for his toxic behavior.

2. Monica, O My Darling (2022)

It won’t be wrong to say that Monica, O My Darling, directed by Vasan Bala has redefined the dark comedy genre. The film stars Akansha Ranjan, Huma Qureshi, Zayn Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Abhimanyu Dasani in important roles.

The film narrates the story of a seductress who has been in a sexual relationship with a few men in her office. When she gets pregnant, she threatens each of the men to expose their illegitimate relationship. After they decide to murder her, a smart ACP joins to solve the murder mystery. A compelling narrative keeps you hooked and entertained till the last frame.

3. AK vs AK (2020)

Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles, along with the actor’s son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, entering the picture. An absolutely entertaining dark-comedy film presents a public feud between Anil and Anurag.

After this, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director kidnaps Anil’s daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor and instigates the veteran actor to search for her while his assistant films them as part of his next project, with most of the film shown from the perspective of her camera.

4. Ludo (2020)

This Anurag Basu directorial is not everyone’s cup of tea. The title of the film has been used synonymously with the game Ludo. This 2020 release film offers you drama, romance, and humor all-in-one with five stories intertwined to each other. The film has an intense theme that eventually gets light-hearted with natural humor that enters with every scene; bringing hysterical laughter even in serious situations.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Pearle Maaney are the talents that make this one a must-watch.

5. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Next one on the list is Vishal Bhardwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivaan Shah, Annu Kapoor, Konkona and more in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on Ruskin Bond’s book, Susanna's Seven Husbands. The story narrates the story of a woman, Susanna, who is hungry for love. She gets married seven times to seven different men, all of whom die in mysterious circumstances.

6. Dev D (2011)

Another one making it to our list is Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed, Dev D. The black comedy film is a brilliant take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, Devdas. Starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles, the movie narrates the modern day complicated romantic relationships where Abhay’s character tries to find solace in drugs and alcohol. He also turns to the brothel and meets a prostitute and falls for her.

7. Shaitan (2011)

If you’re truly a fan of the dark comedy genre, then Shaitan has to be on the top of your list. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film features Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Rajkummar Rao, Shiv Panditt, Neil Bhoopalam, Gulshan Devaiah, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, and Rukhsar Rehman in the key roles.

The film depicts the dark side of youth by narrating the story of five friends who get trapped into a hit-and-run case. Falling into a spiraling world of crime and deceit, they eventually realize their life slipping away from their hands.

8. Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2017)

An underrated must-watch satirical comedy; Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. This satirical comedy is led by Arjun Mathur, Manav Vij, Sheetal Thakur, Vijayant Kohli, Nidhi Singh, and Sunny Hinduja in the main roles.

It centers on Arjun’s Brij Mohan who wants to oust his domineering wife along with his girlfriend. In an attempt to turn his fortunes, he takes a huge amount of loan from a bank through a middleman who spoils the deal. He then fakes his own death to make up for the large amount of debt. In a plot twist, he ends up finding himself being sentenced to his own death.

From a different take on toxic marriage in Darlings to a modern take on Devdas in Dev D, these dark comedies offer a unique element of entertainment. This type of writing provokes deep feelings while disguising them with humor and sarcasm.

While we look forward to more such amazing Hindi films made in this genre, do share with us your favorite one from the above-mentioned list.

