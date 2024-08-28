11 movies based on real-life stories on Netflix that will leave a deep impact on you

As much as Bollywood likes to romanticize storytelling, it has also delighted cine lovers with some real-life stories. From the moment we hear some unbelievable story, it is bound to catch the attention of our filmmakers as well. With a little bit of creative freedom in storytelling, there is a plethora of movies based on true stories that have given audiences the chance to experience some of the riveting experiences.

11 movies based on real-life stories on Netflix that are hard to miss

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama led by Alia Bhatt has to top the list. The movie is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in S. Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film narrates the story of a simple girl from Kathiawad who is forcefully pushed into prostitution. She accepts her destiny and swings it in her favor. The compelling direction and Alia’s performance is a must-watch.

2. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (2023)

The 2023 release, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role along with Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. Another captivating performance of the actress that makes you value Indian emotions even more.

3. Article 370 (2024)

Another enthralling experience that deserves your immediate attention has to be Aditya Dhar’s Article 370. The political action thriller is based on Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The special article conferred on it the power to have a separate constitution, a state flag, and autonomy of internal administration. The film stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in the key roles.

4. Srikanth (2024)

Rajkummar Rao proved his versatility and acting prowess in Tushar Hiranandani’s Srikanth. Another excellent biopic is based on the life of visually-impaired entrepreneur, Srikanth Bolla who gained prominence as the founder of Bollant Industries, a company created in 2012 to employ unskilled and differently abled individuals in creating eco-friendly products. The inspiring story chronicles his struggles to fight against all odds to shine in his life.

5. Maharaj (2024)

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made an unconventional debut with Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The period-drama film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and Saurabh Shah's novel about the case. In the film, Junaid portrayed the role of Karsandas Mulji and Jaideep Ahlawat as JJ aka Maharaj. The film also has Sharvari and Shalini Pandey in the key roles.

6. Pad Man (2018)

In an illustrious career, Akshay Kumar has several movies to his credit that have turned influential in raising his voice on social issues. Written and directed by R. Balki, Pad Man was a biographical drama based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas. His journey was chronicled by Twinkle Khanna in the fictional story The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

7. No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Written and directed by Rajkumar Gupta, No One Killed Jessica was based on the popular Jessica Lal murder case. The film narrates the story of a Delhi-based girl who was shot dead by a politician’s son after she refused them to serve drinks after a certain time. The film chronicles the struggle of her sister to find justice for her sister’s death.

8. Sanju (2018)

Rajkumar Hirani’s excellent direction and Ranbir Kapoor’s convincing portrayal is what makes Sanju a wholesome watch. It promises to depict the unknown side of the controversial phase of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. From his drug addiction, arrest for his suspected association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father to his acting career; the film will make you feel closer to your beloved star.

9. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life of a legendary Punjabi singer. Known for his record-breaking songs, he was assassinated at the age of 23. Known as the ‘Elvis Persley of Punjab’, the gripping tale was portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh with his impeccable acting skills. We also get to see Parineeti Chopra in the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife and the co-singer of Chamkila.

10. The Sky Is Pink (2019)

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary who passed away at the age of 18. She suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis. The movie headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim narrates the story from her parents Aditi Chaudhary and Niren Chaudhary’s perspective of how they navigate their marriage while dealing with their daughter's illness.

11. 83 (2021)

As they rightly say, Bollywood and cricket are a combination made in heaven. One can imagine the adrenaline rush Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 is bound to give you. The biographical sports drama is based on the historic win of India at the 1983 World Cup match. The film features Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Dhairya Karwa, and Deepika Padukone among others in the key roles.

It is important to mention that apart from the above-mentioned movies, Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak, Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma, Irrfan Khan’s Paan Singh Tomar, Taapse Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu, Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manjhi: The Mountain Main among others can also be enjoyed for a great cinematic experience.

Which one of the above-mentioned movies have you watched already? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

