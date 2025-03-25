Delulu Express on OTT: When and where to watch Zakir Khan's upcoming stand-up special

Celebrated comedian Zakir Khan has succeeded in making the audience laugh over the past years. After making his mark in the comedy scenes, he was offered many standup specials including Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu, and Mannpasand. Well, he is returning with another entertaining special on Prime Video. Read on to know when can you enjoy the show on the popular streaming platform.

When and where to watch Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express

On March 24, 2025, Prime Video India took to their social media and announced yet another stand-up special by ace comedian, Zakir Khan. The leading streaming platform announced that the show, titled Delulu Express, will be released on March 27, 2025, exclusively on their channel. Sharing a thrilling trailer of the show, the OTT platform penned, “your ticket for the Delulu Express is confirmed. #DeluluExpressOnPrime, New Special, March 27.”

Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express to premiere on Prime Video from March 27, 2025:

About Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express

The 1:15-second trailer of Zakir Khan: Delulu Express gave the audience a peek into the hour-long stand-up that the comedian pulled out in front of a live audience. In the clip, he can be seen recounting tales of friendship and love. In the hysterical new special, Khan will also share anecdotes about his first job, an unforgettable train journey, and everything else that happened in his life over the past years. Directed by Karan Asnani, the show is produced by Only Much Louder Studios and Sakht Films.

Zakir Khan on his stand-up special Delulu Express

Zakir passionately spoke about his upcoming show to the media. India Today quoted him saying that Delulu Express is an incredibly special set for him. Moreover, it’s not only inspired by some of the most cherished moments in his life’s journey, but it has also played a role in shaping who he is today. “I thrive on finding humor in everyday chaos, and I’m deeply grateful for the audience that enjoys, appreciates, and supports my work,” stated the ace comedian adding that his fresh set will be funny, and deeply relatable.

