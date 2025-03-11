Did Dhanashree Verma really unarchive PICS with estranged husband Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram? Find out

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. Since then, they have been posting multiple photos, fun videos and dance reels with each other on social media. Recently, reports suggested that Verma had now unarchived pictures and videos with Chahal, which she had allegedly removed earlier. Upon digging deep, we found out that this isn’t probably the case. Read on!

Since the start of 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines after fans speculated trouble in paradise. Soon after, reports suggested that they are heading for divorce on account of compatibility issues.

In January this year, some publications reported that the couple had unfollowed each other and that the cricketer had even deleted all the pictures featuring her, but she didn't do the same. Later, it was reported that they had officially parted ways.

Now, it's been speculated that the dancer and social media sensation has unarchived images with Yuzvendra after he was spotted with RJ Mahvash watching the Champions Trophy 2025 Final. However, upon accessing her account, it was found that visuals posted by Dhanashree continue to remain in her profile. In fact, there are several comments that are a couple of days and weeks old. Hence, claims that she first removed the pictures and then unarchived them now didn't add up.

For instance, pictures from their wedding, which were posted 219 weeks ago, are on her profile with comments that were posted weeks ago.

If there are comments that were posted weeks ago, then the fact that she removed the pictures and unarchived them after March 9, 2025, doesn't add up.

Here's another viral image of the couple that broke the internet. In the post, the wife showered love on her husband calling him a 'greatest spinner and a winner'.

Having said that, there are fan comments that date back to two weeks and even a couple of hours ago. Again, if the images were removed, then how come fans were able to comment on them a couple of days ago? Even netizens are confused.

Check out some more videos and photos of the couple that were posted by Verma. All of them have fan comments that were posted a couple of days ago.

Looking at the time stamp on which the visuals were posted and the old and recent comments on them, it’s hard to conclude that Verma first removed them and then unarchived all of these old clips and pictures after Chahal was spotted watching the Champions Trophy 2025 Final match with RJ Mahvash. Moreover, if she didn't delete the pictures in the first place (as reported), then how could she unarchive them now?

That being said, neither Yuzvendra Chahal nor Dhanashree Verma have confirmed their divorce yet.