Diljit Dosanjh waves Indian flag at Dil-Luminati Delhi concert, singer roars ‘Punjabi aa gaye apne desh oye'; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh started the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour with a spectacular performance on Saturday (October 26, 2024) in Delhi. The Amar Singh Chamkila star played to a packed audience at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, setting an electrifying tone by proudly waving the Tricolour. Fans dedicated to the actor shared memorable concert moments across social media, and in one video, Diljit is heard saying, "Punjabi Aagye oye apne desh".

Diljit posted highlights from the concert on his Instagram, capturing fans cheering enthusiastically as he captivated them with his soulful performances. In Punjabi, he expressed that no matter where he goes or performs, true happiness comes from being at home.

Sharing the tri-color moment on his Instagram handle, Diljit wrote, "Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne. Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24." Take a look:

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section and showered love and praises on the Born To Shine singer. One fan wrote, "A grand Punjabi party! the best time as always". One fan wrote, "There’s nobody like you! The best night of my life.. always will be etched in my memory you’re Waheguru’s chosen one and we all love you".

In another post, the singer shared glimpses of fans' reactions. The caption accompanying the pictures read, "History. Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24. Milde an Same Time Same Stadium. Day 2." Take a look:

Before his concert in the capital, Diljit Dosanjh visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers. In a video posted by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, the singer is seen dressed in all-denim with a red turban, entering the gurdwara and bowing in prayer. The post, captioned "BANGLA SAHIB," features his song Aar Nanak Paar Nanak as the background track.

Diljit is set to perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 27, 2024, followed by shows in Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, and will wrap up the tour in Guwahati on December 29.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dosanjh will be next seen in No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

