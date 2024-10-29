Vijay 69: Akshay Kumar is ‘excited’ to see his ‘very fit friend’ Anupam Kher gearing up for triathlon; Anil Kapoor, Sikandar Kher shower love

The trailer for Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher and Chunky Panday, was released on October 29, 2024. This feel-good film appears promising, as Kher takes on the ambitious role of a man who wishes to accomplish something significant before his passing. Fans and cinema lovers are already expressing their admiration for the trailer. Kher's close friend Akshay Kumar is excited to see his very 'fit friend' in a new role, while Anil Kapoor and Sikandar Kher have also shown their support by sending their best wishes to the actor for his upcoming film.

The Singham Again actor took to Instagram stories and reshared the trailer, "Excited to see my dear and very fit friend @anupampkher in Vijay 69! At 69, he's not slowing down-he's gearing up for a triathlon! If you need a dose of inspiration (and some laughs), don't miss it on November 8, only on Netflix ! netflix_in, mihirahuja chunkypanday, anupampkher and yrf".

While Anil Kapoor wrote, "Aseem, apar, adviteeya... @anupampkher can't wait for #Vijay69OnNetflix! Wish Yash ji could have seen this trailer. I'm sure he would have called you up and said, 'Behen ke takke, kya trailer hai!' Truly miss him. @chunkypanday @mihirahuja_ #AkshayRoy #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre #YRFEntertainment @yrf".

Sikandar also sent best wishes and wrote, "This is looking so good!! Too much fun Kher saab".

Netflix India has released the trailer for Vijay 69, featuring Anupam Kher as a 69-year-old "angry old man." The trailer showcases his determination to achieve something significant before he dies, leading him to consider competing in a triathlon.

He confides in his friend, played by Chunky Panday, who initially brushes off the idea but later decides to support him.

Anupam encounters various obstacles, such as finding a coach and persuading his family to back his aspirations. Despite these challenges, he dedicates himself to training for four months, only to face the disappointment of having his application rejected.

The trailer leaves viewers curious about how he will overcome this major setback. This uplifting story of striving to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69 illustrates the idea that dreams know no age limits.

Vijay 69 is directed and written by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja in a significant role.

In other news, Anupam Kher recently celebrated 40 years in Indian cinema this year, having acted in nearly 600 films over his illustrious career.

