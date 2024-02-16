EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt on Poacher’s jungle adventure genre: ‘I love it as long as it is thrilling’

Alia Bhatt serves as the executive producer for the anticipated crime series Poacher. Following the release of the series' trailer on February 15, 2024, Alia engaged in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The conversation delves into her feelings about the jungle adventure genre, resulting in a lighthearted and thoughtful response from the talented actress and producer.

Her insights and playful approach provide a glimpse into the creative process behind Poacher and her perspective on the unique genre, promising an exciting viewing experience for audiences.

Alia Bhatt talks about jungle adventure genre

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alia was questioned about her perspective on the concept of the jungle adventure genre. With a laugh, she remarked, "It's a very distinctive genre. Poacher falls under the crime show category, which happens to be the most widely watched genre globally." Alia emphasised that Poacher is indeed a crime show. Additionally, she expressed, "Take me on an adventure as long as it is thrilling, whether it's in the jungle or the desert. It doesn't matter; it's about the narrative the story seeks to convey."

About Poacher

The trailer introduces a diverse group of wildlife custodians, including forest crime fighters, police personnel, and compassionate individuals, on a relentless mission to uncover one of India's biggest crime rackets. However, amidst their efforts, a haunting question prevails: will the silent victims—the defenseless elephants—attain the justice they rightfully deserve? This poignant inquiry lies at the core of the series, urging viewers to reflect on the profound consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed.

Produced by the Oscar-winning QC Entertainment and directed by Emmy Award winner Richie Mehta, with Alia Bhatt as the Executive Producer, the talented cast includes Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh.

Scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024, Poacher will be primarily available in Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

On the professional front, Alia's recent appearance was in Karan Johar's romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh. Featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the film received critical acclaim and achieved commercial success. Currently, she is engaged in working on Vasan Bala's Jigra, where she also serves as a co-producer alongside Karan Johar.

