EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveil RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao’s book Couple Of Things

Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol are one of the cutest couples on the block. Amrita, who was one of the most loved actresses of her time has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. But recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the couple will be embarking on a new journey soon. Amrita and Anmol are all set to become authors. The couple had taken to their social media to announce their first book - Couple of Things, as co-authors. Today we give you yet another scoop! This book is being unveiled by yet another power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveil RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao’s book

RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao are all set to take the literary scene by storm as the out-and-out romantic book, Couple Of Things will trace the individual journeys that eventually lead them to their destiny - each other. Pinkvilla has brought an exclusive snap from the book launch where we can see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone unveiling the book. In the picture, we can see Ranveer planting a kiss on Deepika’s cheeks while RJ Anmol does the same to Amrita. Ranveer looks dapper in a plain black tee paired over blue denim while Deepika wore an oversized shirt over blue denim. Amrita on the other hand wore a red shimmery mini dress, while Anmol wore a black shirt, black pant. Check out the picture:

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their book Sharing their excitement, Amrita and Anmol say, "A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium & reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight - the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.” The book will hit the stands, this Valentine’s season.

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao opens up on having differences with husband RJ Anmol; READ to know why