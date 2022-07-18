EXCLUSIVE: Kajol preps for the adaptation of The Good Wife; Read to know shoot schedule & other deets

Kajol is one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actors. She blends in perfectly well in any genre and gives her unique touch to the character. While the lines between films, television shows, and OTT have blurred out, Kajol's fans will get to see her in the digital space. Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Kajol collaborating with Disney+Hotstar for a web series. We have now learnt that Kajol will be seen in the adaptation of the American series, The Good Wife. While the series has gone on floors in Mumbai, the makers are yet to lock an apt title for it.

A source close to the development shared that Kajol will be reprising the role of Alicia Florrick (the lawyer) from The Good Wife and she is prepping up for the same with a renowned celebrity lawyer. Kajol will begin with her shoot early next month and is excited about this project. The series is tentatively slated for its digital premiere in late December or early January, next year, depending on its post-production. Earlier in the day, Disney+Hotstar also released a teaser announcing Kajol's association with them.

Watch the promo here: CLICK

Kajol shares her excitement about doing long-format content on OTT

Speaking about it, Kajol said, "Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it's a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

About The Good Wife

The Good Wife is an American legal and political drama that revolves around the life of Alicia Florrick, who resumes her career in law after her husband's infamous public s*x and political corruption scandal. This show ran from September 22, 2009, to May 8, 2016, and fetched several recognitions at prestigious award functions. It would be interesting to see Kajol don the lawyer's hat in the Hindi version of this series.

