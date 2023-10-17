EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Rajkumar Hirani addressing similarities between My Name Is Khan and Munna Bhai Chale America

Karan Johar, one of the most famous filmmakers in the industry graced our Pinkvilla Masterclass recently where he candidly opened up on various topics. During the chat with us, he recalled the time when another famous director Rajkumar Hirani addressed the similarities between My Name Is Khan and Munna Bhai Chale America.

Karan Johar recalls Rajkumar Hirani addressing similarities between My Name Is Khan and Munna Bhai Chale America

During the exclusive interaction with us, Karan Johar was asked if Rajkumar Hirani ever had a conversation with him when the latter found out that My Name Is Khan's story is kind of the same as Munna Bhai Chale America which Hirani was at that time planning to make.

To this, KJo replied, "No we just spoke, we met at an event and he said, 'Arey I didn't realize that you were telling a similar story.' I know his Munna Bhai Chale America was similarly about something like this. I don't know the details of that but yes we had a conversation about it."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

In an interview with India Today, Arshad Warsi opened up whether Munna Bhai 3 is on the cards or not. The actor said that the third installment "may not happen." He called it the "weirdest thing" as they have a director who wants to make it, a producer who is willing to produce it, and actors who want to act in it, and still, it is not happening.

The actor also revealed that Hirani will not make the film until he is fully sure about the script and added that the director is "insanely perfectionist." Warsi further said that even though Rajkumar has 3 scripts, there are some glitches and he will not make the film until he is "100-200 percent sure of the script."

On the other hand, Karan's My Name Is Khan starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The film was released on February 12, 2010.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar calls Alia Bhatt a 'fantastic actor', says Highway 'cemented her career'