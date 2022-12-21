EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh, his desire to work in a gangster film, and his fear of working in horror films

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. From working in rom-coms like Band Baaja Baaaat, and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl to periodic epics like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and more, he has come a long way. A few days ago, Ranveer Singh clocked 12 years in Bollywood. While we feel Ranveer can adapt to any role in any film, the Lootera actor shared about which genre he feels is difficult to work in.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh was asked whether any genre is left untapped by him as an actor. He replied, “Is there any genre left? I think I have covered all of them.”

Later, some fans present in the audience said that the actor has not been a part of any horror film. Ranveer replied, “Horror toh main dekhta hee nahi. (I do not watch horror films). Meri phat ti hai. Kasam Se. (translated as 'I feel scared. I promise.') Deepika watches a lot of content on OTT platforms. She had a bright idea of watching Jeffrey Dahmer’s films based on one serial killer. So, whenever we plan to sleep after watching the movie in the hall at our home, we both feel very wary of each other.”

“We then walk at a certain pace…if the door closes…then we look at each other and then she asks me to dim the lights. So all this eeriness, I don’t do. I don’t watch horror as a genre. Plus, I don’t know how to act in a horror film. How can you act in a horror film? How can you act terrified? Some people can do it. I think it will be a nice challenge. Horror is not my genre. The film Scarface’s character inspired makers to make the Vaastav. So, I’d love to do a gangster film. Gunday was kind of a gangster film in which I was playing the lead role opposite Arjun Kapoor. I hope to get more,” he said.