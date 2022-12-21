EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh on completing 12 years in industry: ‘It is beyond my wildest dream’

From Band Baaja Baaraat to now Cirkus, Ranveer Singh has delivered several magnetic performances via his works in the Hindi Cinema. As the year inches towards the end, Singh expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers as he clocked 12 years in Bollywood. Some of his best works are Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, and Gully Boy to name a few. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, shared about his stellar journey in the industry.

Ranveer Singh completes 12 years in Bollywood Ranveer undoubtedly has a special connection with this month as his top films like Band Baaja Baraat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, and 83 were released in December. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh exuded happiness on completing 12 years in Bollywood. He said, “I feel honored. This is a special feeling. I can feel the love and energy in the room. 12 years. I am doing what I love to do. I could not feel more blessed and grateful. It is beyond my wildest dreams.” “I had a picture of Rohit Shetty on my board in my room. I used to feel and manifest that energy, day in and day out that one day I am going to work with him. And this (Cirkus) is my third movie with him,” he said.