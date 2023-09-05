EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan extends gratitude to Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai, and Homi Adajania this Teacher's Day

In the past five years since her impressive debut, Sara Ali Khan has worked with directors such as Abhishek Kapoor (Kedarnath, 2018), Rohit Shetty ( Simmba, 2018), Imtiaz Ali (Love Aaj Kal, 2020), and Aanand L Rai (Atrangi Re, 2021). Currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara is on a career high. On Teachers' Day, she expresses her gratitude to her directors for their guidance and mentorship in shaping her as an actress.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Sara Ali Khan expresses her heartfelt gratitude to the directors for shaping her as an actress with their training and guidance. She said, “I feel that as an actor it’s most important to always be a student- and to keep learning and unlearning on every set. From Rohit Sir's masala commercial cinema to the sensitivity of Aanand Rai and the mass appeal of Laxman Sir to the quirky and unique storytelling of Homi sir.”

The actress further added, “I’m very privileged and thoroughly grateful to have had such versatile experiences. I hope I can continue learning and growing and entertaining my audiences under the guidance of my directors.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen playing a freedom fighter from the 1940s in Kanna Iyer's Aye Watan Mere Watan. She also has Anurag Basu's Metro...Inn Dino and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

